Girls Scouts to parents: Don't force kids to hug during the holidays

Parents, are you just as guilty as I am for forcing your children to give their relatives hugs when they don’t want to? It’s becomes particularly mandatory during the holidays.

If you are, you need to hear this solid advice from Girl Scouts USA.

In a blog post, “Reminder: She Doesn’t Owe Anyone a Hug. Not Even at the Holidays,” Girl Scouts USA said children can get the wrong message about consent and physical affection when we force it.

Forcing your daughter to hug may lead her to question whether she “‘owes’ another person any type of physical affection when they’ve bought her dinner or done something else seemingly nice for her later in life,” the GSA blog said.

Forcing kids to hug sends the wrong message

These seemingly innocent requests from parents, whom kids trust, can blur the line of understanding consent, according to the GSA blog.

“The notion of consent may seem very grown-up and like something that doesn’t pertain to children,” said Girl Scouts’ developmental psychologist Dr. Andrea Bastiani Archibald.

Child development specialist Susan Miller told All the Moms children learn life-long lessons about physical boundaries and respect as young as 3 threes old.

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the All The Moms email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

Between 3 and 4, they begin understanding boundaries that are and are not appropriate with different types of people.

By age 6, children are learning how to operate in the world around them, Miller said. It’s vital parents don’t force physical affection that their kids may not be comfortable with.

How can parents help?

Girl Scouts USA said the blog’s message is timely not just because of the holiday season, but as a result of sexual misconduct allegations coming out of politics, the media and Hollywood.

It is reported that one in nine girls under the age of 18 will experience sexual misconduct by someone they know, according to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, an anti-sexual assault research and support organization.

We should encourage our children to show affection on their own terms and how they best see fit. Parents need to give them the space they need to learn, according to GSA blog.

5 ways to show affection

Here are 5 ways you can teach your child how to show appreciation, thankfulness and even love to those people they don’t want to hug:

Smile

High-five

Air kiss

Write a note

Give air knuckles

It’s important children know they have a choice and are allowed to make the best decision based on their comfort said GSA.

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

READ MORE:

I am part of the #metoo movement. We aren’t alone.

#Themtoo: Even ‘good’ kids can cross the line

Sexual assault takeaways from the #metoo movement

It’s OK to have a mommy breakdown. Here’s why