It's OK to have a mommy breakdown. Here's why

Our family of five — including three boys ages 3, 5 and 7 — recently experienced our first broken bone. Two, to be precise.

You’d think two broken bones would be nothing compared to stitches in the forehead and staples in the head, but something about this accident was different.

It was a weeknight. I had just poured a glass of wine and started to binge-watch “Reign” on Netflix.

Unbeknownst to me, my little monkey decided to climb up to his brother’s top bunk. He came tumbling down five minutes after we put them to bed.

I ran upstairs as fast as I could. He was screaming the entire time, which at least meant he had no head trauma.

When I swooped down to pick him up, his right arm started flopping. I fled his room and hollered at my father, who lives with us, that we were going to the hospital with CJ.

Running downstairs with him tightly in my arms, I slipped on my shoes and barked orders to my husband to call his mother, a nurse. Instinct kicked in.

My husband had the van ready to roll as I walked out the front door and slid into the backseat holding my screaming baby.

The X-ray came shortly after we checked in.

It took all of 10 minutes to see two tiny broken bones in black and white. I kept calm and asked for the next steps.

Orthopedics gave CJ a twilight sedative, reset the bones and put a soft cast on it. The hard cast came later.

We waited an hour for the sedation to wear off and were released to go home.

The three of us climbed into bed. Four hours later, I woke.

That’s when I lost it

I sat in the shower crying for what seemed like hours. I replayed the night’s events, trying to figure out where things went wrong, asking myself if I could have prevented the fall.

I know, it could have been so much worse. A thousand worse-case scenarios raced through my head.

But I was consumed by guilt. What if he had broken his neck and not his arm?

Psychologist Mark Goulston said these sort of motherhood breakdowns are healthy. They’re just emotions catching up with us after a traumatic upset.

He calls them “breakthroughs.” The challenge is that they stir feelings of inadequacy, anger, fright, remorse and disappointment, which we often find difficult to manage.

Check and mate. I hated myself while I sat in the shower. My little one was in pain and there was nothing I could do.

“Don’t feel the need to explain, convince, justify or anything,” Goulston said, There’s no rewinding time.

The best thing a mother can do in an instance like this?

Recognize and name the emotion.

Allow yourself to feel the emotion.

The worst thing you can do?

Deny or hide from it.

Blame someone else.

Simply accept that it happened, Goulston said.

As I head to my unusually early grave, I’m sure my tombstone will say, “Cause of death: Mom to three boys.”

