Parents: Best Black Friday toy and game deals for 2017 holidays

Some Black Friday deals rolled out this Sunday and others are popping up as you read this. Stores such as Toys ‘R’ Us have done away with making it a one-day-only event and have dubbed this Black Friday week, choosing to stagger the savings in the days leading up to turkey day.

Why wait? Here are the toy and game Black Friday deals you can get now, and some of what you can expect from the nation’s leading retailers in stores and online.

Our comprehensive list includes everything from Star Wars and Disney to picks for young ones and educational choices. Yes, gaming can be educational.

‘Star Wars’

Air Hogs Star Wars X-wing vs. Death Star, Rebel Assault – RC Drones: $54.99 (save $ 75) Amazon.

Star Wars The Force Awakens RC BB-8: $30 (save $30) Walmart.

Star Wars Rogue One Rapid Fire Imperial AT-ACT: $98.98 (save $150.) Toys ‘R’ Us.

Gaming consoles

Playstation 4 PS ITB Slim Gaming System: $199 (save $100), available now at this price. Walmart.

Xbox One S: $189, reportedly the lowest price ever. Microsoft.

Xbox One S (500GB) Madden 18 (includes an extra controller): $229.99 (save $50), available now at this price. Best Buy.

PlayStation VR Gran Turismo Sport Bundle: $299.99 (save $100.) Best Buy.

Bikes and ride-on toys

Huffy 20-inch “Rock It” bike: $34 (save $15.97). Walmart.

Minnie Mouse or Lightning McQueen Ride-On: $98: (save $51) Walmart.

Rollplay Kids’ BMW Motorcycle: $85 (save $44.99) Target.

KidTrax Disney Mickey Mouse or Minnie Mouse Hot Rod Coup: $200 (save $150). Toys ‘R’ Us.

Disney

Barbie Pink Passport 3-Story Townhouse: $59.99 (save $60). Toys ‘R’ Us.

50 percent off Disney princess dresses: $9.99 (save $10). Toys ‘R’ Us.

Younger kids

Cabbage Patch Cuties: $4.99 (save $5). Toys ‘R’ Us.

Black+Decker play workbench: $29.99 (save $30) Target.

Baby Alive Twinkles ‘n Tinkles baby dolls: $14.99 (save $15) Toys ‘R’ Us.

The Lalaloopsy Baking Oven: $14.99 (save $45). Toys ‘R’ Us.

Love2Learn Elmo: $19.99 (save $40). Toys ‘R’ Us.

LEGOS

LEGO Black Friday deals begin on Friday, Nov. 24. Among the deals are: The Batcave for $200 (save $70. and Batgirl’s Secret Bunker for $36. Free shipping included. Lego.

DC Comics Batman vs. Superman Ultimate Batcave Playset: $50 (save $50). Walmart.

40 percent off all LEGO sets. Toys ‘R’ Us.

STEM

EduScience Microscope & Telescope Combination Set: $49.99 (save $50.) Toys ‘R’ Us.

Augie, The Coding Robot: $150 (save $50). Pai Technology.

General

NERF N-Strike Elite Terrascout Remote Control Drone Blaster: $100 (save $100.) Toys ‘R’ Us. (This deal ends Wednesday at 9 p.m.)

Just Like Home Big Builders Workbench: $64.99 (save $65). Toys ‘R’ Us.

Doc McStuffins All-in-One Nursery: $49.99 (save $30). Toys ‘R’ Us.

PJ Masks Rev-N-Rumblers Track Play Set: $29.99 (save $20). Toys ‘R’ Us.

Hover1 Hoverboard & Buggy Combo: $199.99 (save $100). Toys ‘R’ Us.

(Note: The prices are based on the retailer’s Black Friday ads and the deals do not become available online until shortly after midnight on Thanksgiving Day. Some online product links will not reflect that until the deal becomes available.)

