If you're 32 to 40 years old, you're not a Gen X or Millennial

If you’ve ever felt like you don’t belong in either Generation X or the Millennial generation, join my club.

Some of us are considered late Gen X-ers or early Millennials depending on our birth year. Mine is right on the cusp.

It turns out, we aren’t the only ones who feel this way.

Sociologists say our age group (32 to 40) actually makes up a “bridge generation,” or micro-generation called the Xennial Generation.

Who exactly is an Xennial?

As Xennials, we were in the middle of growing up when the digital age boomed, according to sociologist Dan Woodman, an associate professor of sociology at The University of Melbourne.

Sociologists generally agree that persons born between 1977 and 1985 fit characteristics of Xennials.

They agree there are clear and distinct differences between Xennials and the two infamous generations we sit between.

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the All The Moms email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

Our consumer habits, personal beliefs, parenting styles, politics and relationship with technology set us apart. Those traits also baffle marketers.

The term Xennials was first coined in 2014 by Sarah Stankorb, an expert freelance sociology writer.

“There is something freeing about having come of age before digital everything. My group was never cynical enough to be truly grunge, but not nearly as cheerfully helicopter-parented as millennial participation-trophy kids,” Sarah Stankorb

Woodman told AlltheMoms.com sociologists believe this 8-year span has to do with better access to technology. But it isn’t long enough to reclassify as its own generation.

Now we’re officially a thing

Other sociologists have nicknamed Xennials, “Generation Oregon Trail.”

That means like me, you watched personal computers trickle into our homes and classrooms. Our Ataris were replaced by handheld Game Boys.

We learned C++ and MDOS in high school computer class and how to navigate without fancy interfaces.

We had dinner plate-sized floppy disks. We watched cassettes became CDs, VHS tapes became DVDs and the birth of digital cameras.

“We live with one foot in Generation X and one in Generation Y. This is an uncomfortable position to keep up and we aren’t fond of it,” sociologists Marleen Stollen and Gisela Wolf told AlltheMoms.com.

But it’s around to stay. Merriam-Webster officially added Xennials to the dictionary last week.

Love it or hate it, 'xennial' is at least better than 'old millennial,' right? https://t.co/DzuJhnvgRI — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) November 4, 2017

If you remember dial-up Internet, owned a flip-phone, made a mix-tape, remember Mark Wahlberg as Marky Mark, played Oregon Trail and used film cameras, you’re most likely a Xennial, according to Merriam-Webster.

Analog childhood, digital adulthood

We may not have grown up with technology, but we’re deep in it now.

We love social media. We’re fluent in modern technology (but not chained to it like Millennials or afraid of it like Gen X-ers).

That’s because we had to learn to embrace social media as it emerged, Woodman said.

Sociologists say Xennials are an economic balance. This makes us important because we set consumer trends and make deciding political votes.

We had a relatively peaceful and prosperous childhood which sociologists believe deepens our differences between Gen X-ers and Millenials, who experienced the Cold War and the Afghanistan wars respectively.

The Xennial micro-generation typically possesses the Generation X cynicism. We laid the foundation for Millennial optimization and drive, according to Woodman.

Think you might be a Xennial? Take The Guardian’s quiz to find out.

Watch: Xennials, the new name for those between Generation X and Millenials

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

READ MORE:

‘Big Thank You’ wants kids’ letters for military on Thanksgiving

Dangerous life experiences only Baby Boomers will understand

Would you buy a house for your dog? Study suggests Millennials do

8 reasons we wouldn’t survive a zombie apocalypse