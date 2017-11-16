Kim Kardashian almost had a big dress-up stork drop off her baby

This week on Ellen, Kim Kardashian seemed to accidentally reveal she and husband Kanye West are expecting a baby girl.

But Kim’s not actually pregnant; in fact, she opted for surrogacy the third go-around due to a condition called placenta accreta.

Some fans have speculated that perhaps younger sister Kylie Jenner is the surrogate, but no evidence seems to support those claims — at least yet.

So when Ellen asked how her other children, North and Saint, 4 and 1 respectively, reacted to the news, Kim explained she doesn’t think they quite understand a baby is on the way because there’s no physical evidence.

Her solution? An elaborate demonstration of the baby’s arrival.

Kim told Ellen she asked her sisters:

“Would I be really creepy if I just had someone dress up like a big stork and drop the baby off at the front door? And like have to explain that? Like isn’t that what we heard when we were growing up?”

No one can really know whether she was joking, but either way it’s pretty hysterical. Just imagine a giant stork knocking on some mansion door. Who would they hire to do it? What if Saint and North thought the baby was half bird? There are just so many ways this could have ended terribly!

Luckily, Ellen was quick to shut it down in typical comedic-Ellen fashion:

“Yes, you’re going to mess him up really bad… Don’t do that. I don’t know why people say that because that’s just ridiculous. And then your son is going to be like, ‘Yeah, well in our family a stork comes!” Because they’re already growing up different, and they’re going to really think just because it’s ya’ll, a stork really does bring the baby.”

Thank goodness for Ellen, right?

And we can all rest assured that Kim and Kanye’s baby to come will not grow up thinking a stork actually delivers babies because Kim decided to go the more common route: a baby shower.

