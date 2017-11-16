Why my family ended the dreaded Thanksgiving dinner shuffle

Nothing puts a damper on Thanksgiving dinner like family quarrels. I’m not talking about Uncle Joe’s inappropriate jokes.

I’m talking about mom’s side of the family refusing to interact with dad’s side and vice versa.

Growing up, two Thanksgiving meals meant twice the pumpkin pie. But today, my family has four sets of grandparents and extended family to fit in.

It’s the dreaded Thanksgiving dinner shuffle; adult children of divorced parents know it well. There’s no “Kumbaya” for our families, even if just for a day.

Can you imagine how horrific a scene it would be to have them all at the same table? I’d happily volunteer to sit with the children.

But keeping the peace by traveling to and fro each family house is not a much better solution.

READ MORE: How canceling Thanksgiving made it our best holiday ever

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the All The Moms email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

Thanksgiving shuffle became a nightmare

The first few years, my husband and I attempted to make everyone happy by making our appearances.

As our family grew, this included a special-needs toddler who can’t handle prolonged loud noises or crowds, a preemie newborn and our busy preschooler.

IT WAS EXHAUSTING. The kids were crying; I was crying; my husband was crying. Everyone was crying! It was not pretty.

So three years ago, we stopped the Thanksgiving dinner shuffle because toting around three cranky children all day was becoming a Stephen King-size nightmare.

We learned we had to divide and conquer holidays much like divorced parents do: Easter with one side of the family, Thanksgiving with another and Christmas Eve and Day would be split.

It doesn’t make EVERYONE happy, but it sure makes us a lot happier!

A less chaotic Thanksgiving

I now cook a miniature version of a Thanksgiving meal, and we even have leftovers for turkey sandwiches.

The kids get to enjoy crafts with their fun grandma, and we enjoy some football when we visit with family we hardly see throughout the year.

My family now moves Thanksgiving dinner to other days so we can see them too. It’s basically Thanksgiving weekend now, but it’s much more relaxed and casual.

The best part of skipping the Thanksgiving dinner shuffle? We’re home in time to jump in our pajamas to watch “A Charlie Brown Christmas” with the kids before bedtime.

My husband and I then snuggle a little closer to watch “It’s a Wonderful Life” with a nice glass of wine. A perfect ending to a less chaotic Thanksgiving.

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

READ MORE:

How canceling Thanksgiving made it our best holiday ever

‘Big Thank You’ wants kids’ letters for military on Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving, these 65 stores will be closed, so just eat and chill

Best Thanksgiving crafts to keep kids busy over school break