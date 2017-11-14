Netflix's 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' can encourage kids to read

Do you have a difficult time getting your tiny humans to read? I do too. My oldest is assigned thirty minutes of daily reading homework and sometimes refuses to do it.

My remedy? Netflix. Yes, really!

What better way to get curious little minds engaged in reading than to show them the adventures they are missing out on?

Enter, Netflix’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events” by Lemony Snicket, pseudonym for author Daniel Handler.

Psst! There’s more story in the books

It’s one of my favorite book series. It takes a Tim Burton-esque spirit with a Roald Dahl-inspired interpretation and inhabits a C.S. Lewis magical wardrobe-like world.

The series takes children on an adventure with “very frightening decisions” and plot twists. It teaches grammatical and literary terms better than my New York English teacher ever did.

Netflix’s Season 1 did just the trick. We binge-watched it as a family. My oldest noticed missing details and wanted to know what they were.

This clever mom told him he would have to read the books to find out. We bought the first five books in the 13-book series by the end of the weekend.

And seriously, what child can resist reading a book whose first lines say:

“If you are interested in stories with happy endings, you would be better off reading some other book. In this book, not only is there no happy ending, there is no happy beginning and very few happy things in the middle.”

What your kid can learn from the series

Aside from learning the difference between figuratively and literally or what a soliloquy is, the book series engages in the age-old battle of good vs. evil.

And Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf does not disappoint.

Unlike the movie, which flopped at the box office, thus eliminating the potential for sequels, Netflix has confirmed both Seasons 2 and 3 of the TV show already.

But if your kids just can’t wait that long, they’ll just have to start reading, won’t they?

Not to mention the entire series will make a great Christmas gift to any curious little reader.

Watch: Netflix’s Lemony Snicket’s ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ Season 1 trailer

