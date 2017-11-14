Boy with autism gets huge surprise after his b-day party got no RSVP's

Wow! Mean people suck. But thank God for good people, right?

Lisa Schramel, a New Mexico mother, tried to throw her 5-year-old son a birthday party by renting out the movie theater for him and his friends to watch “Thor,” but no one RSVP’d.

The theater required at least 10 kids, which was why Schramel sent out the invites to his entire class a month in advance. She was willing to pay for it all, she told Alamogordo Daily News, but apparently no one wanted to come. Movie day wasn’t in the cards.

Schramel felt strongly that it was because Mathias has autism. He was diagnosed when he was 2 years old but began showing signs at 8 months.

“How do I even look at that sweet face and tell him he is different… but that’s OK,” Schramel wrote on Facebook, “when people are so dang mean?”

Above all, she added:

“Autistic kids are not contagious or all violent. They are as unique and beautiful as every other child.”

Proof that good people still exist

To Schramel’s surprise, her community rallied around the post. With less than a day to go, they put together the coolest birthday party a little boy could hope for in Alameda Park on Nov. 4.

More than 200 people showed up. Someone baked five pan-made cakes, another person ordered Pizza Hut and Little Caesar’s, police officers showed up to celebrate and there was free entertainment. Per Mathias’ request, guests brought gifts that could be donated to zoos and animal shelters.

Basically, it sounds like it was a true come-together, Disney moment.

Mathias got the party he deserved, and that’s all anyone could ever ask for. Congrats, dude. Don’t grow up too fast!

I think if there’s one thing to take away from this story, it’s that when you reach out, people will be there. Hopefully next time, people will act like this from the start, but what a great representation of humanity at its finest.

This story has been adapted from Jacqueline Devine’s article for AlamogordoDailyNews.com.

