Freeform's '25 Days of Christmas' lineup is full of holiday favorites

Freeform has unveiled its ’25 Days of Christmas’ lineup and it’s going to fill some people with a lot of holiday cheer.

Love the movie, “Elf?” You have 20 chances to watch it. You have 21 opportunities to catch “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” “Frozen” is being shown twice, each during prime viewing hours.

Both Willy Wonka shows made the list, the one with Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp.

The network also has a “Toy Story” marathon on Dec. 8 and a “Santa Clause” double feature, starring Tim Allen, on Dec. 22.

Curious choices…

Still, it’s impossible to get everything on everyone’s holiday wish list and the network did make some curious choices that people took issue with, such as:

Why include Santa Clause one and “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause,” but not the second movie, “The Santa Clause 2” — especially when touting the shows?

Why include “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist” but not the best regarded first two “Home Alone” movies?

People lamented that more animated classics weren’t included. And they often missed the ones that were, such as, “Rudolph & Frosty’s Christmas in July,” “Frosty’s Winter Wonderland,” and “Twas the Night Before Christmas” because they weren’t being shown during prime-time hours.

All times are Eastern. Check your local listings.

’25 Days of Christmas’

Friday, Dec. 1

7:30 a.m. “Eloise at Christmastime”

11 a.m. “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

1 p.m. “Jack Frost” (1979)

2 p.m. “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

3:35 p.m. “The Year Without a Santa Claus”

4:35 p.m. “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

7:05 p.m. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

9:15 p.m. “Elf”

11:25 p.m. “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

1:30 a.m. “Frosty’s Winter Wonderland”

Saturday, Dec. 2

7 a.m. “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

9 a.m. “Mickey’s Christmas Carol”

9:30 a.m. “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”

1:05 p.m. “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

3:10 p.m. “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

4:50 p.m. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

7 p.m. “Elf”

9:10 p.m. “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas”

11:50 p.m. “The Polar Express”

Sunday, Dec. 3

7 a.m. “Mickey’s Christmas Carol”

7:30 a.m. “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”

9 a.m. “A Dennis the Menace Christmas”

11:05 a.m. “Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups”

1:10 p.m. “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

2:15 p.m. “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

3:55 p.m. “The Polar Express”

6:05 p.m. “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas”

8:45 p.m. “The Santa Claus”

10:50 p.m. “The Santa Claus 3: The Escape Claus”

12:55 a.m. “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town”

Monday, Dec. 4

7:30 a.m. “Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups”

11 a.m. “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”

12:30 p.m. “Arthur Christmas”

2:30 p.m. “The Santa Claus”

4:35 p.m. “The Santa Claus 3: The Escape Claus”

6:40 p.m. “Elf”

8:50 p.m. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

12 a.m. “Four Christmases”

Tuesday, Dec. 5

7:30 a.m. “The Mistle-Tones”

12:30 p.m. “Four Christmases”

2:30 p.m. “Angry Angel”

4:35 p.m. “Elf”

6:45 p.m. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

8:55 p.m. “The Polar Express”

12 a.m. “Eloise at Christmastime”

Wednesday, Dec. 6

7:30 a.m. “Snowglobe”

12 p.m. “Angry Angel”

2:05 p.m. “Eloise at Christmastime”

4:15 p.m. “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory”

6:45 p.m. “The Polar Express”

8:50 p.m. “Elf”

12 a.m. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

Thursday, Dec. 7

7 a.m. “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

11 a.m. “Snow Day

1 p.m. “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

2:35 p.m. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

4:45 p.m. “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

6:50 p.m. Elf

9 p.m. “Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story”

12 a.m. “A Dennis the Menace Christmas”

Friday, Dec. 8

7 a.m. “The Little Drummer Boy”

7:30 a.m. “A Dennis the Menace Christmas”

11 a.m. “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

12:40 p.m. “Eloise at Christmastime”

2:45 p.m. “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story Marathon

4:50 p.m. “Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story”

6:50 p.m. “Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 2”

9 p.m. “Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 3”

11:30 p.m. “Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot”

12 a.m. “Arthur Christmas”

Saturday, Dec. 9

7 a.m. “Rudolph & Frosty’s Christmas in July”

9:05 a.m. “Eloise at Christmastime”

11:10 a.m. “Arthur Christmas

1:15 p.m. “Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 2”

3:25 p.m. “Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 3”

5:55 p.m. Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot

Santa Clause Double Feature

6:25 p.m. “The Santa Clause”

8:35 p.m. “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

10:45 p.m. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

12:55 a.m. “Jack Frost” (1979)

Sunday, Dec. 10

7 a.m. “Jack Frost” (1979)

8 a.m. “Snow Day”

10:05 a.m. “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

12:10 p.m. “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

2:15 p.m. “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

4:20 p.m. “The Santa Clause”

6:30 p.m. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

8:40 p.m. “Elf”

10:50 p.m. “Four Christmases”

1 a.m. “The Year Without a Santa Claus”

Monday, Dec. 11

7 a.m. “The Bells of Fraggle Rock”

7:30 a.m. “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

11 a.m. “The Little Drummer Boy”

11:30 a.m. “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

1:35 p.m. “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

2:40 p.m. “The Year Without a Santa Claus”

3:40 p.m. “Four Christmases”

5:50 p.m. “Elf”

8 p.m. “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic”

9 p.m. “The Polar Express”

12 a.m. “Eloise at Christmastime”

Tuesday, Dec. 12

7 a.m. “Nestor, The Long-Eared Christmas Donkey”

7:30 a.m. “Eloise at Christmastime”

11 a.m. “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town”

12:10 p.m. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

2:20 p.m. “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

4 p.m. “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

6:40 p.m. “The Polar Express”

8:50 p.m. “The Santa Clause”

12 a.m. “Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July”

Wednesday, Dec. 13

7 a.m. “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas”

7:30 a.m. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

11 a.m. “Rudolph’s Shiny New Year”

12:10 p.m. “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

1:50 p.m. “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

4:30 p.m. “Elf”

6:40 p.m. “The Santa Clause”

8:50 p.m. “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

12 a.m. “The Year Without a Santa Claus”

1 a.m. “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic”

Thursday, Dec. 14

7 a.m. “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”

8:30 a.m. “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic”

11 a.m. “Mickey’s Christmas Carol”

11:30 a.m. “Christmas Cupid”

1:30 p.m. “Elf”

3:40 p.m. “The Year Without a Santa Claus”

4:40 p.m. “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

6:45 p.m. “Four Christmases”

8:50 p.m. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

12 a.m. “Angry Angel”

Friday, Dec. 15

7 a.m. “Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups”

9 a.m. “The Little Drummer Boy”

11 a.m. “Eloise at Christmastime”

1 p.m. “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

3 p.m. “Angry Angel”

5 p.m. “Four Christmases”

7:10 p.m. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

9:20 p.m. “Elf”

11:30 p.m. “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

1:30 a.m. “Mickey’s Christmas Carol”

Saturday, Dec. 16

7 a.m. “The Little Drummer Boy”

7:30 a.m. “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

9:35 a.m. “Mickey’s Christmas Carol”

10:05 a.m. “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”

11:35 a.m. “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”

1:05 p.m. “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

2:45 p.m. “The Polar Express”

4:55 p.m. “The Santa Clause”

7:05 p.m. “Elf”

9:15 p.m. “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas”

11:55 p.m. “Christmas with the Kranks”

Sunday, Dec. 17

7 a.m. “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”

8:30 a.m. “Christmas with the Kranks”

10:40 a.m. “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

12:20 p.m. “The Polar Express”

2:30 p.m. “Disney’s Prep & Landing”

3 p.m. “Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice”

3:30 p.m. “The Santa Clause”

5:35 p.m. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas”

8:15 p.m. “Disney’s Frozen”

10:45 p.m. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

12:55 a.m. “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

Monday, Dec. 18

7 a.m. “The Little Drummer Boy”

7:30 a.m. “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

8:35 a.m. “Four Christmases”

10:40 a.m. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

12:50 p.m. “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

3:25 p.m. “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

5:30 p.m. “Disney’s Frozen”

8 p.m. “Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic”

9 p.m. “Elf”

12 a.m. “Arthur Christmas”

Tuesday, Dec. 19

7 a.m. “Frosty’s Winter Wonderland”

7:30 a.m. “Arthur Christmas”

9:40 a.m. “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

12:20 p.m. “Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic”

1:20 p.m. “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

3:30 p.m. “The Year Without a Santa Claus”

4:30 p.m. “Elf”

6:40 p.m. “Christmas with the Kranks”

8:50 p.m. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

12 a.m. “Angry Angel”

Wednesday, Dec. 20

7 a.m. “Mickey’s Christmas Carol”

7:30 a.m. “The Mistle-Tones”

9:30 a.m. “Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic”

10:30 a.m. “Angry Angel”

12:30 p.m. “Eloise at Christmastime”

2:30 p.m. “The Year Without a Santa Claus”

3:30 p.m. ” Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

4:35 p.m. “Christmas with the Kranks”

6:40 p.m. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

8:50 p.m. “Elf”

12 a.m. “Four Christmases”

Thursday, Dec. 21

7 a.m. “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer”

8 a.m. “Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey”

8:30 a.m. “Jack Frost”

9:30 a.m. “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

10:35 a.m. “Eloise at Christmastime”

12:35 p.m. “Holiday in Handcuffs”

2:35 p.m. “Christmas with the Kranks”

4:35 p.m. “Four Christmases”

6:40 p.m. “Elf”

8:50 p.m. “The Polar Express”

10:55 p.m. “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

12 a.m. “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist”

Friday, Dec. 22

7 a.m. “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer”

8 a.m. “Christmas with the Kranks”

10:05 a.m. “Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic”

11:05 a.m. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

1:15 p.m. “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

2:20 p.m. “The Year Without a Santa Claus”

3:20 p.m. “Arthur Christmas”

5:25 p.m. “The Polar Express”

Santa Clause Double Feature

7:30 p.m. “The Santa Clause”

9:40 p.m. “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

11:50 p.m. “Elf”

Saturday, Dec. 23

7 a.m. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

9:10 a.m. “Four Christmases”

11:15 a.m. “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

12:50 p.m. “Elf”

3 p.m. “The Santa Clause”

5:05 p.m. “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

7:10 p.m. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

9:20 p.m. “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas”

12 a.m. “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

Sunday, Dec. 24

7 a.m. “A Dennis the Menace Christmas”

9:05 a.m. “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

11:05 a.m. “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

12:10 a.m. “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

2:15 p.m. “The Polar Express”

4:25 p.m. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

6:35 p.m. “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas”

9:15 p.m. “Elf”

11:25 p.m. “The Santa Clause”

1:30 a.m. “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas”

Monday, Dec. 25

7 a.m. “Frosty’s Winter Wonderland”

7:30 a.m. “Disney’s Prep & Landing”

8 a.m. “Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice”

8:30 a.m. “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

11 a.m. “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

12:35 p.m. “The Polar Express”

2:35 p.m. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

4:45 p.m. “The Santa Clause”

6:45 p.m. “Elf”

8:50 p.m. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

12 a.m. “Four Christmases”

