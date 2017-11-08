Harry Potter augmented reality game coming to phones in 2018

Wands up, muggles!

You may actually get to experience the world of wizardry at home now that Tech Cruch has broken news that Niantic Labs is releasing an augmented reality “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite” mobile app in 2018.

For tech newbies, think of AR like you do Snapchat filters. Your phone’s camera captures your surroundings, but it layers in some extra fun stuff for your entertainment.

The San Francisco-based software gaming company is developing the game in collaboration with Warner Bros. Interactive and Portkey Games, The Verge reported.

Niantic also created other popular AR games like Ingress and Pókemon Go, which make use of location-based data so fans can play the virtual game in the real world.

Most mainstream gaming sites speculate the Harry Potter game will incorporate location data from Ingress and will likely mimic the defend-your-land plot of Ingress and Pókemon Go.

But I guess we’ll just have to wait and see!

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the All The Moms email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

READ MORE:

Worried your kid’s not healthy? Study says play Pokémon Go

Grab these toys now! 10 fastest-selling toys for 2017 holidays

Sorry Amazon Key, this is why I’ll never let you in my house alone

Got $1.25 million? Love energy efficiency and tech? You’ll love this