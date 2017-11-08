This Thanksgiving, these 65 stores will be closed, so just eat and chill

Do you go shopping after the family finishes Thanksgiving dinner? I did. Once.
Well, this year, a number of big-brand stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Good for them — retail workers also deserve a day with family.
One more reason to just kick back and relax. There will be plenty of time to head to Toys ‘R’ us for a coveted Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder.
Here is a list of national retailers that will remain closed all day on Thursday, Nov. 23:
- TJ Maxx
- Marshalls
- Sprint
- Burlington Coat Factory
- Costco
- Sam’s Club
- Crate and Barrel
- Pier 1 Imports
- Dillard’s
- Neiman Marcus
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Jos. A. Bank
- DSW (Designer Shoe Warehouse)
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Ethan Allen
- Hobby Lobby
- HomeGoods
- Home Depot
- Lowe’s
- Ace Hardware
- IKEA
- Joann Fabric and Craft Stores
- La-Z-Boy
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Staples
- Petco
- PetSmart
- REI (closed Black Friday too)
- A.C. Moore
- Abt Electronics
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- At Home
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Blain’s Farm and Fleet
- Cost Plus World Market
- Craft Warehouse
- Dressbarn
- Gardner-White Furniture
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight
- Homesense
- Mattress Firm
- Micro Center
- Mills Fleet Farm
- Music & Arts
- Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)
- P.C. Richard & Son
- Party City
- Patagonia
- Publix
- Raymour & Flanigan Furniture
- Sears Hometown Stores
- Shoe Carnival
- Sierra Trading Post
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Stein Mart
- Sur La Table
- The Container Store
- The Original Mattress Factory
- Tractor Supply
- Trollbeads
- Von Maur
- West Marine
Planning to do your shopping online this year? If last year is any indication, you’re not alone. Cyber Monday sales hit an all-time high in 2016.
Watch: These stores will be closed this Thanksgiving
Watch: Black Friday and Cyber Monday Survival Guide 2017
Like All the Moms?
READ MORE:
Grab these toys now! 10 fastest-selling toys for 2017 holidays
Parents, are you aware of these dangerous teen texting codes?
Worried your kid’s not healthy? Study says play Pokémon Go
Mom nails toils of potty training a toddler in this “Thriller” parody
Comments