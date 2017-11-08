This Thanksgiving, these 65 stores will be closed, so just eat and chill

USA Today

Do you go Black Friday Shopping, after the family finishes Thanksgiving dinner? I did, once.

Family deals

Do you go shopping after the family finishes Thanksgiving dinner? I did. Once.

Well, this year, a number of big-brand stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Good for them — retail workers also deserve a day with family.

One more reason to just kick back and relax. There will be plenty of time to head to Toys ‘R’ us for a coveted Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder.

Credit: Getty Images

Here is a list of national retailers that will remain closed all day on Thursday, Nov. 23:

  1. TJ Maxx
  2. Marshalls
  3. Sprint
  4. Burlington Coat Factory
  5. Costco
  6. Sam’s Club
  7. Crate and Barrel
  8. Pier 1 Imports
  9. Dillard’s
  10. Neiman Marcus
  11. Nordstrom
  12. Nordstrom Rack
  13. Jos. A. Bank
  14. DSW (Designer Shoe Warehouse)
  15. Guitar Center
  16. H&M
  17. Ethan Allen
  18. Hobby Lobby
  19. HomeGoods
  20. Home Depot
  21. Lowe’s
  22. Ace Hardware
  23. IKEA
  24. Joann Fabric and Craft Stores
  25. La-Z-Boy
  26. Office Depot and OfficeMax
  27. Staples
  28. Petco
  29. PetSmart
  30. REI (closed Black Friday too)
  31. A.C. Moore
  32. Abt Electronics
  33. Academy Sports + Outdoors
  34. At Home
  35. BJ’s Wholesale Club
  36. Blain’s Farm and Fleet
  37. Cost Plus World Market
  38. Craft Warehouse
  39. Dressbarn
  40. Gardner-White Furniture
  41. Half Price Books
  42. Harbor Freight
  43. Homesense
  44. Mattress Firm
  45. Micro Center
  46. Mills Fleet Farm
  47. Music & Arts
  48. Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)
  49. P.C. Richard & Son
  50. Party City
  51. Patagonia
  52. Publix
  53. Raymour & Flanigan Furniture
  54. Sears Hometown Stores
  55. Shoe Carnival
  56. Sierra Trading Post
  57. Sportsman’s Warehouse
  58. Stein Mart
  59. Sur La Table
  60. The Container Store
  61. The Original Mattress Factory
  62. Tractor Supply
  63. Trollbeads
  64. Von Maur
  65. West Marine

Planning to do your shopping online this year? If last year is any indication, you’re not alone. Cyber Monday sales hit an all-time high in 2016.

