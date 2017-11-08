This Thanksgiving, these 65 stores will be closed, so just eat and chill

Do you go shopping after the family finishes Thanksgiving dinner? I did. Once.

Well, this year, a number of big-brand stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Good for them — retail workers also deserve a day with family.

One more reason to just kick back and relax. There will be plenty of time to head to Toys ‘R’ us for a coveted Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder.

Here is a list of national retailers that will remain closed all day on Thursday, Nov. 23:

TJ Maxx Marshalls Sprint Burlington Coat Factory Costco Sam’s Club Crate and Barrel Pier 1 Imports Dillard’s Neiman Marcus Nordstrom Nordstrom Rack Jos. A. Bank DSW (Designer Shoe Warehouse) Guitar Center H&M Ethan Allen Hobby Lobby HomeGoods Home Depot Lowe’s Ace Hardware IKEA Joann Fabric and Craft Stores La-Z-Boy Office Depot and OfficeMax Staples Petco PetSmart REI (closed Black Friday too) A.C. Moore Abt Electronics Academy Sports + Outdoors At Home BJ’s Wholesale Club Blain’s Farm and Fleet Cost Plus World Market Craft Warehouse Dressbarn Gardner-White Furniture Half Price Books Harbor Freight Homesense Mattress Firm Micro Center Mills Fleet Farm Music & Arts Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too) P.C. Richard & Son Party City Patagonia Publix Raymour & Flanigan Furniture Sears Hometown Stores Shoe Carnival Sierra Trading Post Sportsman’s Warehouse Stein Mart Sur La Table The Container Store The Original Mattress Factory Tractor Supply Trollbeads Von Maur West Marine

Planning to do your shopping online this year? If last year is any indication, you’re not alone. Cyber Monday sales hit an all-time high in 2016.

Watch: These stores will be closed this Thanksgiving

Watch: Black Friday and Cyber Monday Survival Guide 2017

