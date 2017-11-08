Will LuLaRoe's 'Noir' capsule black out recent bad press?

The multilevel marketing juggernaut that is LuLaRoe will give its consultants (and their customer/friends) the opportunity to purchase their favorite clothing items in black beginning next week, according to teaser posts released on the company’s social-media websites.

But will it tamp down the anger some disgruntled consultants and customers have against the company?

The capsule collection, called “Noir,” promises all-black versions of its wildly popular, “buttery soft” leggings, skirts, shirts and dresses.

You can get a glimpse of some of the upcoming offerings in this stylistically gorgeous video (shot in black and white, naturally.)

And yeah, women are kind of losing it.

The clothing retailer, which has gained particular traction with Millennial and Gen X moms, is known for its bold and sometimes crazy prints.

As a result, buyers hunt for key pieces called “unicorns” to round out their wardrobes. Solids (particularly black clothing items) are coveted for their versatility.

The company’s posts about the collection were greeted with much enthusiasm by its most ardent fans.

Are you as excited as I am for the @LuLaRoe #Noir collection?! This is all black everything! I want it all! #LuLaRoeNoir pic.twitter.com/Cr4ZvAc7z5 — Nikki Rapoza (@LLRNikkiRapoza) November 7, 2017

UM!!!!! LuLaRoe just announced the Noir Collection which is….. ALL BLACK! 🖤🖤🖤 NEXT WEEK! #lularoe #lularoenoir pic.twitter.com/WEs4MWD0yM — Brigitte Hunter (@lularoebrigh) November 7, 2017

Still, it’s not all roses for LulaRoe.

The company was recently in the news (again) for allegations of deceptive business practices. It is facing two new class-action lawsuits alleging its business model is essentially a pyramid scheme.

AlltheMoms was the first media outlet to report back in September that the company abruptly ended its popular 100 percent buyback program, and disgruntled consultants were quick to blast the organization’s “Noir” announcement as a desperate attempt to stem the bad publicity.

Others questioned how some consultants already appeared to have pieces from the “Noir” collection in their inventory, given that it’s not supposed to be released for a week.

Love LuLaRoe? Hate LuLaRoe? Either way, it’s a pretty good bet that this capsule collection of all-black pieces will sell like crazy.

