USA Today

Mom parody tackles the struggle of Chip, Joanna Gaines' Target line

Comedy duo, Leeann and Michelle, produced another hilarious parody video for All the Moms. This time to the tune of Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do." The comedy team take on Chip and Joanna Gaine's new home decor line at Target.

Mom parody tackles the struggle of Chip, Joanna Gaines' Target line

Your Money

Mom parody tackles the struggle of Chip, Joanna Gaines' Target line

If you think you’re obsessed with “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, wait until you see these two Phoenix-area moms, Leeann and Michelle. Their hilarious parody video, riffing on Taylor Swift’s new single, “Look What Joanna Made Us Do” has us rolling on the floor laughing.

WATCH: Leeann and Michelle Taylor Swift Parody: Look What Joanna Made Us Do

Basically: You are not alone if the thought of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new home décor line at Target is both thrilling AND terrifying.

Credit: Giphy.com

The end of “Fixer Upper” on HGTV threw their fans into fits, but the great handyman in the sky never closes a window without sledgehammering open a wall. The design duo announced a massive line of home products to be sold exclusively at Target called Hearth & Hand with Magnolia.

So yay! And also…gulp! It’s hard enough leaving Target without spending double what you went in there for, without the allure of Chip and Joanna’s signature farmhouse aesthetic beckoning. Especially when so much of the merchandise is priced at $30 and under!

Comedy duo, Leeann and Michelle, produced another hilarious parody video for All the Moms. This time to the tune of Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do." The comedy team take on Chip and Joanna Gaine's new home decor line at Target.

Credit: Giphy.com

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

READ MORE:

‘Fixer Upper’ is ending after Season 5, and we all need a big hug

Feeding the HomeGoods addiction

Got $1.25 million? Love energy efficiency and tech? You’ll love this

Do your friends sell you things on Facebook? Watch this video

, , , , , , , , , , , , , Celebrity news and pop-culture, News, Your Money

More All The Moms

Comments

Latest

More All The Moms
Home