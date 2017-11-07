Stop saying 'sorry' to parents of babies with Down syndrome

When a couple tells you they’re having a baby, the typical reaction is something like this:

“Wow! That’s amazing!” or “Oh my gosh, congratulations!”

You never say, “Oh man, I’m so sorry.” Actually, that’s often the common response when a couple say their baby has Down syndrome.

And it’s wrong.

You’re not evil for saying it. You’ve probably just been caught in an unfamiliar situation. It’s OK.

But in case you don’t know how to respond next time, the Canadian Down Syndrome Society has some helpful tips. Check out its new, eye-opening, hilarious PSA: Anything But Sorry, “F” bombs and all.

WATCH: “Anything But Sorry: The ‘S’ Word”

So how should you respond?

Any way you want to! Just don’t apologize for it. Every baby is worthy of celebration, so be happy!

To learn more, visit AnythingButSorry.com.

