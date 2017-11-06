How to get Starbucks BOGO free holiday drink for 5 days

Grab a friend or just be prepared to get your caffeine buzz on — Starbucks’ BOGO holiday drink special starts this week.
From 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, through Monday, Nov. 13, buy one holiday beverage and get the second one free.
What are you in the mood for?
The coffee giant’s promotion is called “Give Good Share Event,” and the free holiday drink has to be of equal or lesser value than the one you buy. This year’s holiday drinks (hot, iced or blended) include:
- Peppermint Mocha.
- Caramel Brulee Latte.
- Chestnut Praline Latte.
- Holiday Spice Flat White.
- Gingerbread Latte.
- Eggnog Latte.
- Teavana Joy Brewed Tea.
But wait…there’s more
The same BOGO free offer also applies to Starbucks’ Cake Pops.
