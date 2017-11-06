Lin-Manuel Miranda's son reviews 'Hamilton' and yes, it's amazing

Lin-Manuel Miranda took his toddler son to see the opening act of his record-breaking Broadway musical, “Hamilton,” and then narrated the results on Twitter.

It is literally everything you could hope for and more.

Never mind the fact that this is probably the coolest “take your kid to work day” idea we’ve ever seen. Little Sebastian had great insight into key aspects of the musical.

As everyone knows, having great seats increases one’s enjoyment of the show.

(He sat on two booster seats, btw. He is very little.) — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017

Then there’s logistics. It’s critical the set is working properly.

Alexander Hamilton: "those stairs need to COME DOWN." He was very concerned the stairs would not come down. Whew! — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017

Kiddo clearly understands the importance of being “Young, scrappy and hungry.”

My Shot: various punching sounds, furious applause.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017

The importance of recognizing your friends and… yes, swords are cool.

You'll Be Back: upon seeing King George, yelled, "HE'S GOT A SWORD!" — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017

Sebastian knows the rules of his house. And it’s confusing him.

At the climax of Meet Me Inside: "WHY ARE THEY BOTH WEARING SHOES?"

(Maybe because we don't wear shoes inside? I dunno) — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017

I air punch my fists during ‘Yorktown’ as well.

Yorktown: more punching noises, air punching. This was his favorite part. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017

On family… and baby Theodosia’s parents…

When Hamilton came out and he and Burr sang together, Sebastian delightedly squealed, "SHE HAS TWO DADDIES!!!" — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017

Just awww.

His best friend at school has two daddies and he is crazy about them. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017

So was Sebastian a tough critic?

In summary, he liked it. His favorite part? "The scary parts."(Yorktown)

But also "the kissing and fighting and singing.

Thank you. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017

Apparently he didn’t get to stick around long enough to meet Thomas Jefferson, however.

We will try act two when he's a little older. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2017

