Lin-Manuel Miranda's son reviews 'Hamilton' and yes, it's amazing

Lin-Manuel Miranda took his toddler son to see the opening act of his record-breaking Broadway musical, “Hamilton,” and then narrated the results on Twitter.
It is literally everything you could hope for and more.
Never mind the fact that this is probably the coolest “take your kid to work day” idea we’ve ever seen. Little Sebastian had great insight into key aspects of the musical.
As everyone knows, having great seats increases one’s enjoyment of the show.
Then there’s logistics. It’s critical the set is working properly.
Kiddo clearly understands the importance of being “Young, scrappy and hungry.”
The importance of recognizing your friends and… yes, swords are cool.
Sebastian knows the rules of his house. And it’s confusing him.
I air punch my fists during ‘Yorktown’ as well.
On family… and baby Theodosia’s parents…
Just awww.
So was Sebastian a tough critic?
Apparently he didn’t get to stick around long enough to meet Thomas Jefferson, however.
