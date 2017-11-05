Afraid the end is near? Costco sells 3 emergency kits like no big deal

Whether it’s last week’s dire federal report on climate change or some version of a zombie apocalypse, it’s good to be prepared.

Where does one start?

Costco has taken some of the guest work out of it by putting together three emergency kits. The membership-only warehouse, already known as the place to buy a lifetime supply of…well, anything, sells three kits ranging in price from $1,000 to $6,000. These kits, however, only contain food.

You’ll have to do some Googling for other doomsday provisions and DIY bunkers.

Lasts 25 years

The price tag is more than a little hefty for families on a budget but could come in handy if a homegrown disaster were to befall a family, such as a job loss or unexpected medical bills.

The $999.99 kit contains 6,200 servings of food for a year, providing an adult more than 1,200 calories a day.

The $3,999.99 kit contains 31,500 servings of food for a year, providing up to four people 1,300 calories a day.

The $5,999.99 kit contains 36,000 servings of food for years, providing up to four people more than 2,000 calories a day.

The food offered in the kits are similar, except the $3,999.99 kit is the only one to contain cheese, “baking essentials,” a chocolate mix drink and pasta. I’m guessing pasta, during a doomsday scenario, will make whichever bunker has that kit, the party pad.

The cost of shipping is included in the cost of the kits.

What you get in the $999.99 kit

The kit contains almost 100, gallon cans of:

(20) wheat

(8) granola

(18) instant white rice

(2) dehydrated apples

(2) freeze-dried bananas

(2) freeze-dried peaches

(2) freeze-dried strawberries

(6) dehydrated potatoes

(2) dehydrated carrots

(2) freeze-dried green beans

(2) freeze-dried onions

(2) freeze-dried sweet corn

(6) lentils

(6) pinto beans

(2) beef (textured vegetable protein)

(2) chicken (textured vegetable protein)

(6) instant milk

(4) sugar

(2) salt

