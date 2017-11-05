Afraid the end is near? Costco sells 3 emergency kits like no big deal

Whether it’s last week’s dire federal report on climate change or some version of a zombie apocalypse, it’s good to be prepared.
Where does one start?
Costco has taken some of the guest work out of it by putting together three emergency kits. The membership-only warehouse, already known as the place to buy a lifetime supply of…well, anything, sells three kits ranging in price from $1,000 to $6,000. These kits, however, only contain food.
You’ll have to do some Googling for other doomsday provisions and DIY bunkers.
Lasts 25 years
The price tag is more than a little hefty for families on a budget but could come in handy if a homegrown disaster were to befall a family, such as a job loss or unexpected medical bills.
The $999.99 kit contains 6,200 servings of food for a year, providing an adult more than 1,200 calories a day.
The $3,999.99 kit contains 31,500 servings of food for a year, providing up to four people 1,300 calories a day.
The $5,999.99 kit contains 36,000 servings of food for years, providing up to four people more than 2,000 calories a day.
The food offered in the kits are similar, except the $3,999.99 kit is the only one to contain cheese, “baking essentials,” a chocolate mix drink and pasta. I’m guessing pasta, during a doomsday scenario, will make whichever bunker has that kit, the party pad.
The cost of shipping is included in the cost of the kits.
What you get in the $999.99 kit
The kit contains almost 100, gallon cans of:
- (20) wheat
- (8) granola
- (18) instant white rice
- (2) dehydrated apples
- (2) freeze-dried bananas
- (2) freeze-dried peaches
- (2) freeze-dried strawberries
- (6) dehydrated potatoes
- (2) dehydrated carrots
- (2) freeze-dried green beans
- (2) freeze-dried onions
- (2) freeze-dried sweet corn
- (6) lentils
- (6) pinto beans
- (2) beef (textured vegetable protein)
- (2) chicken (textured vegetable protein)
- (6) instant milk
- (4) sugar
- (2) salt
