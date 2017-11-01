Even NASA astronauts play with fidget spinners... Yes, in space.

That’s one small step for fidget spinners and one giant leap into space. Next stop? The moon, perhaps?

Randy Bresnik, along with fellow American astronauts, had a bit of fun exploring Newton’s laws of motion with fidget spinners in space.

NASA posted to Twitter a video captioned by astronaut Bresnik, “A fidget spinner in space! How long does it spin?”

More than just space walking…

We are thoroughly entertained with the one-minute video of fidget spinner acrobatics in space!

Mark T. Vande Hei dazzles us with his synced fidget spinner flips. Next, Joseph M. Acaba demonstrates his fidget spinner somersault abilities.

The fun didn’t stop there. Cmdr. Bresnik rolls with the fidget spinner. Flight engineer Paolo Nespoli impresses us with reverse spinner somersaults.

A fidget spinner in space! How long does it spin? I'm not sure, but it's a great way to experiment with Newton's laws of motion! pic.twitter.com/5xIJDs2544

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? — Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) October 13, 2017

Where can we sign up for a space fidget spinner gymnastics class, and is wine included in this mission? #Mommyneedsavacation

To learn more about the current mission, check out this link.

