Parents, are you aware of these dangerous teen texting codes?

Most parents are familiar with so-called initialisms like LOL (laugh out loud) or perhaps BRB (be right back).

But if your son is on his smartphone and you’re within close proximity, he might use a text code like MOS (“mom over shoulder”). And many codes are not as innocent as OMG. If someone texts your daughter GNOC, it means “get naked on cam.”

As a mother of three young boys in this techy era, this honestly scares me. And it should also scare you, especially if your teenager has a smartphone.

Code for bullying, sex and more

An initialism is an abbreviation consisting of initial letters pronounced separately that form a phrase or sentence.

But some text initialisms can double as code for bullying, drugs, sex and more, including suicidal thoughts. They can hint to serious issues teens face.

Tech company Bark.us, which tracks and collects data on social networks relating to risky behaviors among teens, compiled a list of initialisms that parents should be aware of. Here are 20 of them:

KYS : kill yourself

: kill yourself KMS : kill myself

: kill myself KPC : keeping parents clueless

: keeping parents clueless DOC : drug of choice

: drug of choice CD9 : parents are around

: parents are around POS : parents over shoulder

: parents over shoulder MOS : mom over shoulder

: mom over shoulder 99 : parents are gone

: parents are gone 53X : sex

: sex 8 : oral sex

: oral sex FWB : friends with benefits

: friends with benefits FYEO : for your eyes only

: for your eyes only WTTP : want to trade photos

: want to trade photos KFY or K4Y : kiss for you

or : kiss for you ADR : what’s your address

: what’s your address 420 : marijuana

: marijuana GNOC : get naked on cam

: get naked on cam IWSN : I want sex now

: I want sex now Netflix and chill : getting together and hooking up

: getting together and hooking up PAL : parents are listening

To get familiar with more initialisms, check out Cool Tech Mom’s list here.

