Parents, are you aware of these dangerous teen texting codes?

Most parents are familiar with so-called initialisms like LOL (laugh out loud) or perhaps BRB (be right back).
But if your son is on his smartphone and you’re within close proximity, he might use a text code like MOS (“mom over shoulder”). And many codes are not as innocent as OMG. If someone texts your daughter GNOC, it means “get naked on cam.”
As a mother of three young boys in this techy era, this honestly scares me. And it should also scare you, especially if your teenager has a smartphone.
Code for bullying, sex and more
An initialism is an abbreviation consisting of initial letters pronounced separately that form a phrase or sentence.
But some text initialisms can double as code for bullying, drugs, sex and more, including suicidal thoughts. They can hint to serious issues teens face.
Tech company Bark.us, which tracks and collects data on social networks relating to risky behaviors among teens, compiled a list of initialisms that parents should be aware of. Here are 20 of them:
- KYS: kill yourself
- KMS: kill myself
- KPC: keeping parents clueless
- DOC: drug of choice
- CD9: parents are around
- POS: parents over shoulder
- MOS: mom over shoulder
- 99: parents are gone
- 53X: sex
- 8: oral sex
- FWB: friends with benefits
- FYEO: for your eyes only
- WTTP: want to trade photos
- KFY or K4Y: kiss for you
- ADR: what’s your address
- 420: marijuana
- GNOC: get naked on cam
- IWSN: I want sex now
- Netflix and chill: getting together and hooking up
- PAL: parents are listening
To get familiar with more initialisms, check out Cool Tech Mom’s list here.
