Mom nails toils of potty training a toddler in this "Thriller" parody

All day parents rush about getting their kids dressed, fed, to school, picked up, and then shuttled to afternoon appointments. Then there’s all the other “must do stuff” — you know, grocery shopping, house cleaning… and yes, toilet training.

By the time the kiddos are in bed, we’re exhausted. Is it too much to ask that they just stay asleep?

Apparently yes. Especially if one of your offspring is a toddler.

We need more coffee for this gig

Mom Machel Green understands.

The singer-songwriter and parent of yes, a toddler, parodies every parenting nightmare into the perfectly Halloween-appropriate “Toddler.”

It’s a riff on Michael Jackson’s chart-topping, best-selling song, “Thriller.”

“It’s close to midnight, something little is lurking in the dark,” Green sings in the video.

The clip, first published in 2014, continues to get views — especially during the Halloween season. You can watch it here, at Mach’s YouTube channel, Vintage Marquee Lights. (Mach is a vintage sign maker.)

The parody is also embedded at the bottom of this post.

The birth of a “Mombie”

“You wanna scream! Your cleaning pee and poop instead of sleeping. Now wash the sheets, and you really cannot believe the time. You’re out of your mind!”

But it’s the last half of the chorus that sums up night potty training:

“…’Cuz this is toddler! Toddler nights. The beast is running from you while you’re chasing it with wipes,” Green croons, while dancing in her best zombie/mombie gear.

#storyofmylife.

All of you mamas living this nightmare: Hang in there. It gets easier.

Watch: “Thriller” parody; “Toddler” nights.

