For parents: 7 spooky cocktails for your Halloween party

Still looking for the best cocktails for your Halloween party?

Well, you’re in luck. We dug up seven spooktacular cocktails to wow your grown-up guests or to enjoy after the kids’ bedtime. Special shout-out to drinksmixer.com and Pinterest!

1. Bat Bite Blood Cocktail

Two shots of spiced rum and a pinch of cranberry juice topped off with a splash of grenadine syrup is a sure way to get the blood pumping.

2. Black Magic Margaritas

The Sanderson sisters have nothing on this punchy brew. In your cauldron, pour in Stolichnaya vodka, a dash of coffee liqueur and sprinkle some lemon juice.

3. Sweet Poison Cocktail

Need to get away from the pesky Dr. Frankenstein? This sweet poison calls for a can of pineapple juice, a hint of coconut rum, a pinch of Blue Curacao and white rum.

4. Witches Brew

Still looking for that perfect brew to call your grimoire back? Boil your cauldron with water, add a little lime gelatin, some pineapple juice, lemon-lime soft drink and a hint of vodka.

5. Black Cat Cocktail

Depending on whether you believe the superstitions of black cats or not, this cocktail is sure to arch your back a little. Just add some curacao, vodka and lime juice.

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the All The Moms email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

6. Witch Heart Cocktail

Still looking for a way to shake things up in your cauldron? Shake in apple brandy, purple shimmery liqueur and grenadine syrup and drop in some dry ice.

7. Zombie Brains Cocktail

This last cocktail won’t wake the living dead, but it will make your head spin. Start with some peach Schnapps, a flick of Baileys and a hint of grenadine.

For more inspiration, check out these five Halloween cocktail recipes from azcentral.com.

Watch: azcentral presents: Spooky Cocktail Hour!

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

READ MORE:

Halloween safety: 9 tips to protect young kids and teens

Google predicts top 15 trendiest 2017 Halloween costumes

8 reasons we wouldn’t survive a zombie apocalypse

15 ridiculously cute family costume ideas for Halloween

Cheap and easy DIY costumes