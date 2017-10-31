Grab these toys now! 10 fastest-selling toys for 2017 holidays

We don’t want to scare you while you’ve still got your Halloween sugar buzz going.

More like remind you that another big holiday is coming, and like those doomsday preppers, some people have been squirreling away must-have items for the 2017 holidays. Just think children’s toys and games instead of canned goods and zombie repellent.

The marketing group, NPD, has released a list of the top 10 fastest-selling toys and with it an ominous prediction: these toys will be harder to find the closer you get to Christmas.

Some are perennial favorites like the Barbie Dream House and Hot Wheels cars, while some are new toys like Fingerlings and the Star Wars app-enabled R2-D2.

The Top 10

1. L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls

These mini dolls, hidden in little spheres, cloaked under stickers and accessories, have made the fastest-selling toy list three times.

2. Fingerlings Monkey

A soft, interactive monkey that babbles and giggles and turns her head.

3. L.O.L. Surprise! Lil Sisters Assortment

If it says L.O.L Surprise!, kids want them.

4. Barbie Dream House

Barbie’s home has been a coveted gift since 1960, though now with voice-control, it’s a lot more high-tech.

5. Hovertrax 2.0

Made by Razor, this new generation of self-balancing scooter meets new safety standards.

6. Hatchimals Pengualas

Last year these eggs that hatched into furry creatures sold out. Then on Christmas some failed to hatch. That’s not stopping people from snatching them up again this year.

7. Hot Wheels Singles

These classics have been around forever and they’ll continue to do well no matter how high-tech the holidays become. But if there’s a particular set of wheels your little gearhead has their eye on, better snatch that one up.

8. L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise Ball

Again with the L.O.L. dolls. You never know what you’re going to get in the big surprise ball; it could be one of 50 dolls and accessories.

9. Star Wars app-enabled R2-D2

Control R2-D2 from your smart device and see the droid’s leg retract from driving to waddling. Explore environments including the Millennium Falcon and Obi-Wan’s house.

10. Star Wars Black Series 6-inch action figures

The Black series began releasing action figures in 2013 and continues with new releases, keeping interest high.

