Grab these toys now! 10 fastest-selling toys for 2017 holidays

The NPD released the 10 fastest-selling toys in 2017.

We don’t want to scare you while you’ve still got your Halloween sugar buzz going.

More like remind you that another big holiday is coming, and like those doomsday preppers, some people have been squirreling away must-have items for the 2017 holidays. Just think children’s toys and games instead of canned goods and zombie repellent.

The marketing group, NPD, has released a list of the top 10 fastest-selling toys and with it an ominous prediction: these toys will be harder to find the closer you get to Christmas.

Some are perennial favorites like the Barbie Dream House and Hot Wheels cars, while some are new toys like Fingerlings and the Star Wars app-enabled R2-D2.

The Top 10

1. L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls

These mini dolls, hidden in little spheres, cloaked under stickers and accessories, have made the fastest-selling toy list three times.

The L.O.L. dolls come in spherical containers that kids love to collect.

Credit: MGA Entertainment

2. Fingerlings Monkey 

A soft, interactive monkey that babbles and giggles and turns her head.

Credit: Amazon

3.  L.O.L. Surprise! Lil Sisters Assortment

If it says L.O.L Surprise!, kids want them.

Kids can't get enough of L.O.L. Surprise! dolls.

Credit: MGA Entertainment

4. Barbie Dream House

Barbie’s home has been a coveted gift since 1960, though now with voice-control, it’s a lot more high-tech.

Barbie Dream House makes the list of the fastest-selling toys, according to NPD research.

Credit: Bethany Clarke Getty Images

5. Hovertrax 2.0

Made by Razor, this new generation of self-balancing scooter meets new  safety standards.

A new generation of hoverboards hits the shelves this holiday season with the Hovertrax 2.0.

Credit: Razor

6. Hatchimals Pengualas

Last year these eggs that hatched into furry creatures sold out. Then on Christmas some failed to hatch. That’s not stopping people from snatching them up again this year.

 

Hatchimals Pengualas are expected to be big sellers for holidays 2017.

Credit: Spin Master

7. Hot Wheels Singles

These classics have been around forever and they’ll continue to do well no matter how high-tech the holidays become. But if there’s a particular set of wheels your little gearhead has their eye on, better snatch that one up.

Hot Wheels continues to be a seasonal favorite with kids.

Credit: Mattel

8. L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise Ball

Again with the L.O.L. dolls. You never know what you’re going to get in the big surprise ball; it could be one of 50 dolls and accessories.

Discover anyone of 50 dolls and accessories in the big surprise ball.

Credit: MGA Entertainment

9.  Star Wars app-enabled R2-D2

Control R2-D2 from your smart device and see the droid’s leg retract from driving to waddling. Explore environments including the Millennium Falcon and Obi-Wan’s house.

R2-D2™ App-Enabled Droid™ from Sphero. This is the droid fans are looking for to recreate iconic scenes from the Star Wars™ saga.

Credit: Bryan Rowe, Toys“R”Us

10. Star Wars Black Series 6-inch action figures

The Black series began releasing action figures in 2013 and continues with new releases, keeping interest high.

Star Wars Black Series action figures is fantastic plastic for holiday gift giving.

Credit: Hasbro

