Legoland New York set to open summer 2020

Do you have LEGO-obsessed kids? I do too.

Well, mark your calendars. Merlin Entertainments announced Wednesday that Legoland New York would open in 2020 in Goshen, N.Y.

It’s just 60 miles north of New York City.

The Goshen planning board unanimously voted to move forward on the $500 million LEGO theme park.

But not everyone is a fan of the park opening. Some worry that it will impact traffic in an already busy area.

Two groups, Stop Legoland and Concerned Citizens for the Hudson Valley believe the park will cause agricultural land loss and environmental damage.

A spokesman for Legoland said construction is expected to start “soon” but wouldn’t give an exact date.

Merlin Entertainments said they expect to bring in hundreds of “high-quality” jobs to the area, from entry-level park and hospitality positions to upper-level management positions.

In a press release, Phil Royle, Legoland New York’s head of community and project relations said:

“We are thrilled to be moving forward with the next steps for the Legoland New York project. If successful, we hope (to) become a valued and trusted neighbor to people who live and work here.”

The first Legoland theme park opened in Billund, Denmark, in 1968. Legoland California, the first U.S. LEGO-themed park opened in Carlsbad, 1999. Florida’s Legoland opened in 2011.

We are already counting down the days until our cross-country trip to Legoland New York, are you?

