Zombie Frappuccinos: Bloody gross, but Instagram perfection

The Halloween drink we’ve all been waiting for is here in all its foamy pink and gritty green glory.

For six days only (Thursday, Oct. 26 through Tuesday, Oct. 31), Starbucks baristas are pumping out Zombie Frappuccinos.

If the stratospheric success of last April’s Unicorn Frappuccino is any indication, go get one now: supplies ran short in the spring, leaving customers angry and baristas frazzled.

My 12-year-old daughter and I got ours at 6 a.m. because I’m willing to throw myself on the sword of any Starbucks taste test. But we weren’t the first. My barista, wearing Zombie make-up (nice touch!), starting serving eager customers at 4 a.m.

How does it taste? Pucker-face tart and sickeningly sweet. A grande is 290 calories and 54 grams of sugar. So a little more than 13 teaspoons of sugar.

It tastes like a thousand children’s chewable vitamins exploded in your mouth. But that’s not really the point is it? This drink is made with green caramel apple powder, zombie mocha drizzle, and is topped with pink whipped cream eddied to look like brains. This thing was born for Instagram.

Much like the meh-tasting Unicorn Frappuccino, this work-of-art beverage is perfect for a “look what I’m drinking” Insta post — exactly the kind my daughter made before even trying it.

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the All The Moms email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

Plus, how fun is it to hashtag #braaaaaains?

Then she took a few sips. I took a few sips. The rest went in the trash.

Reviews are in

Here’s an early round-up of social media reviews of Starbucks’ latest limited-edition frappuccino. (Not everyone agreed with our assessment, declaring Zombies drop-dead delish.)

got the starbucks #zombiefrappuccino ….. NO. Took two sips and threw that shit out. The aftertaste was even worse than the drink itself. pic.twitter.com/3Lo2ObTK80 — McKenna David (@McKennaShadows) October 26, 2017

Anything Sour Apple flavored is actually the devil so… #zombiefrappuccino pic.twitter.com/LqkUDTnvpK — Manic Shades (@ManicShades) October 26, 2017

I am SO sad right now. How can I get my money back?@starbucks why did you make this? I feel like puking.

WHAT IS THIS?😭#ZombieFrappuccino pic.twitter.com/5vlIOAEeiW — Barb Hollywood Baker (@SirenofStout) October 26, 2017

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

READ MORE:

The eye-popping Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino may not be worth it

Can we just admit pumpkin spice has jumped the shark?

Halloween pet costumes are exactly what we need right now

Photos of baby pumpkin butts are taking over social media