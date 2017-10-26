Zombie Frappuccinos: Bloody gross, but Instagram perfection

The Halloween drink we’ve all been waiting for is here in all its foamy pink and gritty green glory.
For six days only (Thursday, Oct. 26 through Tuesday, Oct. 31), Starbucks baristas are pumping out Zombie Frappuccinos.
If the stratospheric success of last April’s Unicorn Frappuccino is any indication, go get one now: supplies ran short in the spring, leaving customers angry and baristas frazzled.
My 12-year-old daughter and I got ours at 6 a.m. because I’m willing to throw myself on the sword of any Starbucks taste test. But we weren’t the first. My barista, wearing Zombie make-up (nice touch!), starting serving eager customers at 4 a.m.
How does it taste? Pucker-face tart and sickeningly sweet. A grande is 290 calories and 54 grams of sugar. So a little more than 13 teaspoons of sugar.
It tastes like a thousand children’s chewable vitamins exploded in your mouth. But that’s not really the point is it? This drink is made with green caramel apple powder, zombie mocha drizzle, and is topped with pink whipped cream eddied to look like brains. This thing was born for Instagram.
Much like the meh-tasting Unicorn Frappuccino, this work-of-art beverage is perfect for a “look what I’m drinking” Insta post — exactly the kind my daughter made before even trying it.
Plus, how fun is it to hashtag #braaaaaains?
Then she took a few sips. I took a few sips. The rest went in the trash.
Reviews are in
Here’s an early round-up of social media reviews of Starbucks’ latest limited-edition frappuccino. (Not everyone agreed with our assessment, declaring Zombies drop-dead delish.)
Like All the Moms?
READ MORE:
The eye-popping Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino may not be worth it
Can we just admit pumpkin spice has jumped the shark?
Halloween pet costumes are exactly what we need right now
Comments