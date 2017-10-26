LuLaRoe consultants file class-action lawsuits; allege pyramid scheme

LuLaRoe, known as much for its super soft leggings as its disgruntled sales consultants, is trending again — this time because of newly filed class-action lawsuits.

Both suits allege the company misled salespeople with a pyramid scheme.

In the first, filed on Oct. 23, three California women allege the company encouraged its consultants to take out credit cards, get loans, borrow money and even sell breast milk to purchase inventory that wouldn’t sell.

The plaintiffs — Aki Berry, Tiffany Scheffer, and Cheryl Hayton — who filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, claim that the women were not allowed to choose the patterns on the leggings they sold, which created a backlog of inventory, but were encouraged to keep buying because “the more you buy, the more you sell.”

The suit further alleges the company engaged in unfair and deceptive business practices, false advertising and an endless chain scheme.

Another lawsuit was filed by four plaintiffs on Oct. 13, also in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

That lawsuit also alleges unfair business practices, misleading advertising and breach of contract.

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the All The Moms email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

Representatives for LuLaRoe could not immediately be reached for comment about the suit, but we will update this story if and when they send a statement.

AlltheMoms.com was the first to report in September that the company had suddenly eliminated its popular 100 percent buy-back guarantee policy.

The company abruptly reverted to its original buy-back program, placing strict stipulations on returning merchandise.

@LuLaRoe why are you so dishonest! Screwing consultants over by changing your policies with no notice. #becauseoflularoe #lularoe — Erin Winter (@ErinWin30424684) September 14, 2017

In the September story, women reported they were poised to incur thousands in debt by losing the 100 percent buy-back guarantee.

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

READ MORE:

LuLaRoe abruptly changes return policy; consultants say they are out thousands

For parents who hate cooking: Chefs swear by this $7 marinara

Target unveils comfy clothing line for special-needs kids

Want a ‘hot’ mom body? Honest advice from a lifestyle editor