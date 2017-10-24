'Transformers' director Michael Bay making a 'Dora' movie is just weird

Dora and her sidekick monkey, Boots, found themselves in plenty of tricky situations in Nickelodeon’s “Dora the Explorer.”
Now that she is slated to be in a live-action movie by Michael Bay, the director and executive producer of the “Transformers” movies, many are questioning how plucky Dora will fare.
The 7-year-old has only faced some trolls and a thieving fox named Swiper in the serene pastoral country, and she is always home in time for her abuela’s cookies.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the big-screen version will star a teenage Dora who moves to the city and connect with her cousin Diego.
Little else is known about the project, leaving us wondering whether Dora and her crafty cousin must face a whole lot of explosions, “Transformers” style.
We don’t even know if Dora will have her usual reinforcements: her purple backpack, Boots and her singing map.
The internet, naturally, is dubious.
Like All the Moms?
READ MORE:
‘Sesame Street’ launches project to help kids cope with trauma
Another reason to love Netflix: ‘The Magic School Bus Rides Again’
People are so furious ‘Hocus Pocus’ gets a remake, not sequel
Social media reaction to all-female ‘Lord of the Flies’ is savage
Comments