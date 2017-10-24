'Transformers' director Michael Bay making a 'Dora' movie is just weird

Dora and her sidekick monkey, Boots, found themselves in plenty of tricky situations in Nickelodeon’s “Dora the Explorer.”

Now that she is slated to be in a live-action movie by Michael Bay, the director and executive producer of the “Transformers” movies, many are questioning how plucky Dora will fare.

The 7-year-old has only faced some trolls and a thieving fox named Swiper in the serene pastoral country, and she is always home in time for her abuela’s cookies.

Check out Michael Bay’s DORA THE EXPLORER Poster! pic.twitter.com/anoZ9Y5bpV — Danika🦇 (@DanikaCola) October 23, 2017

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the big-screen version will star a teenage Dora who moves to the city and connect with her cousin Diego.

Little else is known about the project, leaving us wondering whether Dora and her crafty cousin must face a whole lot of explosions, “Transformers” style.

We don’t even know if Dora will have her usual reinforcements: her purple backpack, Boots and her singing map.

The internet, naturally, is dubious.

"Michael Bay to produce live action teen version of Dora the Explorer" pic.twitter.com/LgcpbMOlYs — Joe Hegyes (@HegyesJoe) October 23, 2017

We live in a world where a Dora the Explorer movie with Michael Bay as its producer is going to be a thing. This is the darkest timeline. — Phantom Thief Mavvy (@BlackMageMavvy) October 23, 2017

Exclusive: First shot from Michael Bay’s Dora the Explorer. pic.twitter.com/MCRoxk1SlZ — Andrew Reiner (@Andrew_Reiner) October 24, 2017

#DoraTheExplorer directed by Michael Bay because no matter how many childhoods you've ruined, they're never enough. — Alex (@Freakspaulding) October 24, 2017

"Dora the Explorer" live-action movie produced by Michael Bay is coming …… https://t.co/eR5OscopPF pic.twitter.com/MvpENNz0OS — Catsuka (@catsuka) October 24, 2017

