Halloween pet costumes are exactly what we need right now

Cats and dogs dressed up in Target's Halloween costumes for pets.

This year has suffered its share of Halloween costume shame.

A company set to win 2017’s worst-idea-ever award pulled an Anne Frank Halloween costume from its website after people understandably raged.

Then an Arizona company introduced the world to a sexy costume of Eleven — a child!  — from “Stranger Things.” Gross.

Throw in politics, natural disasters and man-made horror. Too. Much. Crazy.

Time for a refresh with some pics so pure you’ll be feeling the sweet, cuddly vibes of joy that only animals can give. With Target’s 2017 collection of pet costumes, get a look at how creative and cute costuming is supposed to be done!

No over-sexualization, no cultural insensitivity. OK, there’s a cat in the slide-show that looks none too happy, but…cats! The collection includes costumes with themes based on Star Wars, superheroes and food.

