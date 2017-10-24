Halloween pet costumes are exactly what we need right now

This year has suffered its share of Halloween costume shame.
A company set to win 2017’s worst-idea-ever award pulled an Anne Frank Halloween costume from its website after people understandably raged.
Then an Arizona company introduced the world to a sexy costume of Eleven — a child! — from “Stranger Things.” Gross.
Throw in politics, natural disasters and man-made horror. Too. Much. Crazy.
Time for a refresh with some pics so pure you’ll be feeling the sweet, cuddly vibes of joy that only animals can give. With Target’s 2017 collection of pet costumes, get a look at how creative and cute costuming is supposed to be done!
No over-sexualization, no cultural insensitivity. OK, there’s a cat in the slide-show that looks none too happy, but…cats! The collection includes costumes with themes based on Star Wars, superheroes and food.
