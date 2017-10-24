Halloween pet costumes are exactly what we need right now

This year has suffered its share of Halloween costume shame.

A company set to win 2017’s worst-idea-ever award pulled an Anne Frank Halloween costume from its website after people understandably raged.

Then an Arizona company introduced the world to a sexy costume of Eleven — a child! — from “Stranger Things.” Gross.

Throw in politics, natural disasters and man-made horror. Too. Much. Crazy.

Time for a refresh with some pics so pure you’ll be feeling the sweet, cuddly vibes of joy that only animals can give. With Target’s 2017 collection of pet costumes, get a look at how creative and cute costuming is supposed to be done!

No over-sexualization, no cultural insensitivity. OK, there’s a cat in the slide-show that looks none too happy, but…cats! The collection includes costumes with themes based on Star Wars, superheroes and food.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the All The Moms email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

READ MORE:

Photos of baby pumpkins butts are taking over social media

Netflix horror: the 20 best movies to stream, by age, on Halloween

15 ridiculously cute family costume ideas for Halloween

What your Halloween candy says about you