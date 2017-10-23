For parents who hate cooking: Chefs swear by this $7 marinara

We’ve all daydreamed about being the perfect Martha Stewart-level hostess.

But most of the time, life just doesn’t work that way.

There’s barely enough time to finish the laundry, let alone prepare a gourmet, home-cooked meal. Making pasta sauce from scratch? Pfft.

Luckily, media outlet Insider put out a story last week with a quick (and tasty) solution.

The publication spoke to four American-Italian cuisine chefs and ALL of them agreed Rao’s Homemade marinara is the best.

The jarred sauce, available at Target, Walmart and on Amazon, has more natural flavors, the chefs say. Its flavor is more authentic and less sugary, which is always a plus.

In case you can’t find Rao’s though, the chefs say find a marinara with less sugar and fewer ingredients. And if you can’t pronounce the ingredients listed? Probably not a good sign.

Who are the chefs agreeing Rao’s is the best?

I don’t know about you, but I think I know what I’m having for dinner tonight.

Would you like some pasta with your sauce? Shop our sauces via link in bio. #ItsTheSauce #TiAmoRaos 📸: @lilsipper A post shared by Rao's Homemade (@raoshomemade) on Sep 12, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

