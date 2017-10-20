Photoshopper masterfully places his adult self into child photos

You can never be a child again.

But Photographer Conor Nickerson proves you can be a child and an adult at the same time …. and you don’t have to meet yourself in an alternative universe.

With his creativity and mad Photoshop skills, Nickerson turned a trip down memory lane into stunning, realistic art and sweet fun.

The Montreal photographer was inspired while looking through old family photos to Photoshop his modern self into them. He gathered props of T-shirts and old hats and inserted himself into the childhood moments, which he said at the time were “only a distant memory.”

The end result of his project, titled “Childhood: Myself hanging out with myself, c. 1997-2005,”was personally eye-opening, he said.

“The result was learning a lot about Photoshop, but also an amusing, strange and surprisingly introspective collection of photos of myself hanging out with myself.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Find the complete project by clicking here and here.

