Moms tackle postpartum belly in hysterical Sir-Mix-a-Lot parody

A group of moms on Facebook, known as the Moms You’d Like to Friend (MYLFs), released a parody music video of Sir-Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back” this week, and the internet is LOVING it.

Instead of praising washboard abs and perfect booties, the song honors moms’ bodies the way they are, reiterating: If you’ve still got your bump post childbirth, it’s all good! If you bounced back quickly, that’s all good too!

In less than a week, the video has scored 2.7 million views, 44,000 Facebook shares and more than 5,400 comments.

The message has resonated

There’s no one particular way a mom’s body should look, and this song is a testament to that.

Some of the lyrics include:

“Ooh, extra loose skin! Is it ever gonna go away?

“Well screw it, screw it. You know my body’s gonna get through it!

My belly’s a badge of honor. Proof that I am a spawner.”

Hundreds of moms have commented on the videos, praising the MYLFs for their witty take on a serious topic that leaves many women feeling insecure and vulnerable.

“This is so true! I needed to hear it. I’ve always been self conscious about my belly bump. But 3 beautiful kids later, I’m feeling better!” said Facebook user Melissa Rose.

Another woman commented that she felt less alone after watching:

The moms behind ‘MYLF’

Masha Sapron, writer and co-director of the parody, shows off her belly multiple times in the video. She told AlltheMoms.com that the song was inspired by her own postpartum bump.

“So when are you due?” a farmers market employee asked her as she was CARRYING her newborns.

“I didn’t feel so hot in the moment, but Cat (Cat Deakins, the video cinematographer), and I had a good ‘belly’ laugh about it later, and it somehow made it OK,” Sapron said.

Seeing other women’s comments that the video made them feel better or less lonely is the best possible result, she said.

“There is a societal pressure to ‘bounce’ back that I think moms experience in various degrees. And it’s great to be fit and eat healthy, nothing wrong with that! But bodies shift after pregnancy, and it would be great to not feel pressure to corset the belly into submission…”

The MYLFs, who started planning and releasing video content in 2013, include a growing group of LA-based women, most of whom met as neighbors and through friends of friends.

Deakins and Sapron said the baby-bump video’s creators (Maggie Grove, Kelly Pendygraft, Larissa Hahn, Priscilla Luna and Quin Walters, the main singer) are all current or former professionals in the media and entertainment industry.

Making these videos is a fun way to build community and express their creativity, they said.

The women have been featured in the Huffington Post, Today, PopSugar Moms, Babble, Daily Mail UK and Australia and other media outlets.

Unafraid to tackle tough subjects

Other hit videos of theirs include “Nurse Me (All Night Long),” a remake of AC/DC’s “You Shook Me All Night Long,” which has accumulated more than 1.1 million views on Facebook and 139,000 views on YouTube.

Flaunting breastfeeding bras and unapologetically unleashing tummies tucked behind Spanx (stretch marks, cellulite and all) seems to really resonate with moms.

Maybe that’s because we’re all humans just trying to feel accepted and loved in this world.

