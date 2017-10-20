Because it's Friday and we could use a laugh

It’s Friday! That means we could all use some pre-weekend shenanigans to get things started.

Quick, grab your coffee and join us:

#CarpoolKaraoke from officer Paul Alaniz at the Gilbert Police Department and Gilbert Mayor Jenn Daniels?

“This is my jam” Alaniz says. Shhh, it’s ours too.

Or, the son of famous Batdad explaining why his math homework is a sign of the Illuminati.

How about the unfortunate fall this lady takes from this insanely inappropriate work chair?

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the All The Moms email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

I wasn't gone post it, but it's too funny 😂😂, we need to sign waivers before sitting on these #pvamu pic.twitter.com/bGpEi9GKLX — Shaaaaanie (@Sunraays_) October 20, 2017

This kid showing us all the meaning of perseverance. Watch all the way to the end.

Me trying to show off in front of my crush pic.twitter.com/lbuUuk6ueo — Best Vines (@TheFunnyVine) October 20, 2017

Best way to make your daughter cry? Kill a pumpkin, apparently.

Why she crying over a pumpkin 🎃😂😂pic.twitter.com/PoTgSPTzOe — Funny Vines (@FunnyVines) October 20, 2017

Homemade roller coaster? This dad wins.

this is the cutest thing ive seen all day pic.twitter.com/bpmgfiSgrN — Funny Tweets™ (@Lmao) October 19, 2017

And finally, we’re pretty sure this cat is part Muppet.

He powered up his attack pic.twitter.com/y3UtkRSqN4 — Funny Tweets™ (@Lmao) October 19, 2017

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

READ MORE:

Dear Star Wars: If Rey turns to the dark side, we will revolt

Wake up dead heads! 5 days until ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8

LEGO launches “Women of NASA” sets