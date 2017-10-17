Pillsbury and 'Pioneer Woman' team for $50,000 bake-off prize

Dust off that cherished family recipe for pie, bread or cookies because Pillsbury has revived its popular bake-off contest of nearly half a century.

Food Network’s “Pioneer Woman” host Ree Drummond is soliciting entries to the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest after a three-year hiatus.

In a news release, Drummond called the 48th contest “heartwarming” and “fun,” and a game-changer for how people bake today.

“Baking traditions have always been important in my family, and the Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest, which is a baking tradition in itself, has shaped the way many people bake for their own families today.”

The four categories are Cozy Breakfasts, Appetizers for Any Party, Dinners with Heart and No-Fuss Desserts. There will be one overall grand prize winner, who will win:

A trip to New York for an appearance on Food Network’s show “The Kitchen” around the week of Jan. 15.

A feature in Food Network Magazine.

A kitchen makeover from GE Appliances.

$50,000.

In addition, the three category winners who don’t win the grand prize will receive $5,000; choice of kitchen suite or $10,000 from GE Appliances; and a trip to New York City to be featured on “The Kitchen.” Their recipes also will be features on Food Network Magazine.

Judges are looking for original recipes with eight ingredients or fewer. Applicants also are asked to submit the story behind the recipe. In awarding the prize, judges will consider both the recipe and the story.

The deadline to enter is Nov. 10. Winners will be announced in February.

Check out the rules and enter at pillsbury.com/bake-off-contest.

