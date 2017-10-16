I am part of the #metoo movement. We aren't alone.

Overnight, the #metoo movement exploded on social media.

It started with a post and hashtag by actress Alyssa Milano and is designed to raise awareness about the prevalence of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

The timing is not accidental. It comes as Metropolitan Police in London investigate a series of sexual assault claims against film producer Harvey Weinstein.

I am a #metoo.

Too many of us are.

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

What it’s like to be a rape survivor

Solidarity w/those sharing #metoo stories. But know you are not obligated to divulge or relive trauma. Remember to take care of yourself. — Rosie Clark-Parsons (@roeclark) October 16, 2017

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? — Rosie Clark-Parsons (@roeclark) October 16, 2017

As a survivor, I constantly look over my shoulder. I am hyper-vigilant, determined to never be the ‘victim’ again.

For the longest time, I never felt “clean enough.”

Being a victim of sexual harassment and sexual assault leaves a life-long scar that never fades. It’s wondering if you are capable of being loved or if anyone could love a ‘damaged’ person.

Today, I wait for the nearest store parking spot at night. I park only under street lights. I carry a key with a light and pepper spray.

I still quickly jump into my van and lock the doors. Other survivors say they do too. My sexual assault happened over 11 years ago.

Awareness and reaction

Your story is valid

Your feelings are valid

Even if you didn't tell anyone

Even if you won't

You are valid#MeToo — Alice (@_unduetrestella) October 16, 2017

The #metoo movement is doing more than just showing the magnitude of the problem. But it’s also making it clear that victims struggle with a diverse range of reactions and challenges.

For example, some women are saying they regret not reporting their abusers.

#MeToo When I served in the military. More than a few times. I stayed silent for self preservation. I regret it daily. — Rita Abraham (@Rockabilly_Rita) October 15, 2017

Another woman reminds social media that it’s never the survivor’s fault:

It’s NEVER the victims fault. What someone wears should not be a reason to sexually abuse/assault or rape someone. #MeToo — Charlotte Hall (@_charlottehalll) October 16, 2017

Six years later, Sarah Monahan is relieved the topic is getting seen.

It was still a taboo subject when I spoke up 6 years ago. So glad that so many women feel able to say #MeToo today. — Sarah Monahan (@TheSarahMonahan) October 16, 2017

Survivors don’t want to be called victims. Instead they want us to share our how we reacted, how we survived and how we wish we reacted.

Are you a survivor?

If you are a #metoo, and don’t think you have a place to turn or need to talk to another #metoo, feel free to flood my inbox: amorganroth@azcentral.com.

Watch: Real sexual assault survivors share their stories

