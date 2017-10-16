15 ridiculously cute family costume ideas for Halloween

The way I see it, the excitement of Halloween follows a bell curve.

When you’re a baby… you don’t know what’s going on, but it’s about to get fun. OK.

When you’re a kid, you dress up and get candy. Heck yeah!

When you’re a young adult, you dress up, go to parties and get drunk. I could do without, but I understand it’s awesome for many.

When you have kids, you get to dress up with your family. Double the people, double the fun. This is the best.

When your kids get older, they go on without you. You’re stuck distributing. It’s all downhill from there.

One of the best things about social media is sharing cute family Halloween costumes, whether you’re a parent or not (my case). I can’t help but think it’s the pinnacle Halloween experience.

To get AND give candy with your mini me? I know it must be tiring, and it’s probably a pain to find and get into the costumes.

But there is no arguing: The results are ridiculously adorable. Just look at these rockin’ fams.

For the daddy-daughter power duo:

For the perfect American family:

For the PBS-lovING FAMILIES:

For the STAR WARS-LOVING families:

For “There’s no place like home” FAMILIES:

For families who DIG A CANE:

For the super family:

For the goobers:

Happy Halloween! 🎃 Third annual Halloween pic by @amylongphotos. 👻 #familycostume #giggleboxes #minionobsessed A post shared by Audrey Hanes (@audhh) on Oct 31, 2016 at 3:46pm PDT

For old-school Disney lovers:

For the family whose “mom goes to college”:

For the family who knows the REAL MVP superHeroes:

For the family on a mission to get some Scooby snacks:

For the Dr. Seuss lovers:

For the family who wants the “aww” reaction:

For the UNSTOPPABLE single-mom families:

