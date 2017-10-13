Reviewed: The best budget slow cooker for fall's favorite foods

As the day’s grow shorter, it’s time to plug in the slow cookers.

They were made for cooking fall favorites like soups, chili and stews. A slow cooker makes self-service and cleanup a breeze.

Whether you’re looking to purchase your first slow cooker or need another one for entertaining, our friends at Reviewed.com have researched the market.

The expert staff has tested and selected the five best models at various price ranges. The best overall model cost more than $100.

But the best affordable slow cooler that also performed well was the Hamilton Beach Set n’ Forget Programmable Slow Cooker, currently priced at $49 on Amazon.

What’s to love

Reviewers love the low price of the 6-quart cooker, but there were other reasons:

A built-in probe allows you to monitor meat without lifting the lid.

A program mode allows you to set a timer for the meal so that once the ideal temperature is reached, the slow cooler automatically switches to warm mode. No more burnt or overcooked food when you arrive home later than expected.

A gasket-sealed lid with clip secures the contents of the slow cooker, perfect for when you’re transporting the food to a party or doing some football tailgating.

Check out more of Reviewed.com deals and recommendations here.

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the All The Moms email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

READ MORE:

7 ideas to spruce up your kitchen without remodeling

Costco now delivers groceries

Costco memberships: Are you getting these hidden benefits

5 best, back-to-school laptops for teens, college students