You can turn your family into LEGO minifigures and it's kind of creepy

Have your children ever wanted to be Batman? The Hulk? Obi-Wan Kenobi? One of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles?

Now, their dreams can come true, albeit in miniature form.

Chris Lightfoot of Birmingham, U.K., developed the idea of using a 3D printer to make LEGO minifigure heads that are tailor-made to look like real people.

Every family member can now have a LEGO minifigure head. Pop it on Superman’s body. Or Iron Man’s. Or Darth Vader’s, if you are all about the dark side.

I can’t quite decide if this is super cool or a bit freaky, but my three LEGO-crazed boys added them to their Christmas lists.

Give them the gift of… them

We are now taking orders for Christmas 🎄 Give your friends and family the perfect stocking filler…themselves! #LEGO #Minifigures #etsy #AFOL #geeky #geek #cool #nerd #minifigures #legominifigures #legostagram #nerdy #3dprinting #Legos #3DPrinter #Christmas Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the All The Moms email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? A post shared by Funky3dfaces (@funky3dfaces) on Sep 28, 2016 at 9:18am PDT

Personalized minifigures would make a perfect stocking stuffer for your LEGO enthusiast. Funky3DFaces can get heads made in as soon as two weeks, plenty of time for the holidays.

Each head costs $33.17, Lightfoot said. You get one free when you purchase two.

Lightfoot formerly used this technology to design realistic cadavers for surgical practices.

“If you would have told me two and a half years ago that I would be speaking to AlltheMoms.com, about making LEGO figures, I would have never believed it,” Lightfoot said.

Perfect gift to make dreams come true

The inspiration for the tiny heads came from a parenting place: As anyone in a house with a LEGO fan knows, you find the things everywhere.

“You find them in your shoes, we find them all over the bathroom,” Lightfoot said.

One day, though, he said, “This little mini figure was looking at me over the top of the screen.”

He got the crazy idea to 3D print realistic minifigure heads.

He set out by doing full body scans. That developed into scanning photos they now send to the 3D printer. He first used his then 15-year-old son’s face.

Now, they’re ready to share with other LEGO-fanatic families.

What to know before you order

Somethings you need to know before you order yours.

Not completely waterproof

Not recommended for children under age 2

No headwear offered yet

No glasses can be worn in your photo

Cannot be delivered to APO/FPO military addresses

No pets can be done at this time

Must complete order within 6 months, no refunds offered

The best piece of advice Lightfoot said, “get good photographs, evenly lit, not in the sun that will cast a shadow and use a flash.”

Be sure to submit your order before December 6 if you want them in time for Christmas.

Watch: Funky3DFaces makes LEGO mini figure heads from your photos

Watch: How it works.

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

READ MORE:

Come to the dark side with LEGO’s most expensive set ever created

This LEGO roller coaster is so amazing, it’s going to a museum

LEGO teases its largest ever set, and it’s Star Wars-themed

Dear Star Wars: If Rey turns to the dark side, we will revolt

Parents, don’t fret about Toys ‘R’ Us woes yet

My problem with Toys ‘R’ Us ‘interactive’ play spaces