Target's new curbside service triggers mixed feelings

Target is joining the ranks of Amazon, Walmart and now Costco by upping the convenience factor. Yay!

But we have mixed feelings.

READ: OPEN the front door! Costco now delivers groceries

The retailer — part mom entertainment center, part last-minute stop for class project supplies and emergency wine — announced Oct. 2 that it has begun a pilot program in Minnesota for curbside pickup.

Target Drive Up is a free service where you can preorder items, then roll up in your jammies and have the items brought to your car. No need to even unbuckle a sleeping child.

So far, the service is being piloted in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. If it’s deemed a success, the concept may spread.

How it works

Place an order on the Target app. For now, only available for iPhone users.

Select “Drive Up.”

Target notifies you when the order is ready for pickup.

Hit the “I’m on my way” button when en route to the store.

Pull into a designated parking spot in the front of the store.

A Target store employee greets you with your order.

But wait…

There’s something about wandering around Target with a fresh-made Starbucks from the in-store baristas that moms dig. The scent of popcorn and coffee trigger relaxation akin to a spa day. And the retail therapy delivers the kind of excited jolt a mom receives upon hearing about a kid’s unplanned sleepover invitation to another kid’s house.

We leave having spent at least $100 more than we meant to, but we manage to feel OK about it. Because smell this Valencia orange, vanilla candle marked down 40 percent!

Ask yourself: Are you ready to roll on back home having received only what you needed and spent only what you intended to spend?

The jury is still out. But let’s give it a go when and if Target brings the concept to our neighborhood. With the money we saved, we can hit the Starbucks drive-through on the way back home.

