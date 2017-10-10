Dear Star Wars: If Rey turns to the dark side, we will revolt

Last night was all about Monday Night Football. Until halftime.

That’s when Disney chose to debut the official trailer for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” Then every Jedi in training dusted off their lightsabers.

Cries bellowed in my house when our three Star Wars-crazed boys realized Rey might have been enchanted by the dark side.

The last three seconds of the trailer allude to Rey, our beloved heroine, turning to the dark side when she reaches for Kylo Ren’s outstretched hand.

Or does she?

Let’s set the scene

It can’t be a good omen when the opening scene has us looking at Kylo Ren’s back in what can only be described as an evil, galactic weapons factory.

An ominous voice speaks as Kylo Ren reaches for his red lightsaber.

“When I found you, I saw raw, untamed power. And beyond that something truly special.”

But then we see Rey wielding her blue lightsaber.

Who was the voice talking to? Melancholy Ren or terrified Rey?

Who’s back from ‘The Force Awakens’?

A lot of our favorite stars are back.

Rey (Daisy Ridley), our heroine.

Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Rey’s new Jedi teacher.

Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and Finn (John Boyega), Resistance heroes.

Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) of the evil First Order.

And there’s a small cameo sequence of our beloved Princess Leia, (the late Carrie Fisher).

***Spoiler alert***

Notably missing, of course, because who could forget that lightsaber in the gut from his son in “The Force Awakens,” is Han Solo (Harrison Ford).

So does Rey get seduced by the Dark Side?

In the trailer, we meet up with Rey on Skywalker’s deserted island.

They’re right where we left them in “The Force Awakens,” with her giving Skywalker back his lightsaber.

We then hear the leitmotif, a hint towards Rey’s inner struggle, during an augmentation of the Imperial March and the force themes.

“Something, inside me, has always been there, but now it’s awake and I need help,” Rey said over a dramatic Jedi training sequence with Skywalker.

But, who is she saying it to?

Somebody’s changing sides

Can Skywalker help save her from the dark side? Or will Ren pull her in? Can she bring Ren back to the light?

Truthfully, we can only speculate. But we will know on December 15, when the movie will be in theaters.

That didn’t stop social media from being thrown into a frenzy.

Even Disney shared my sentiments with a meme they posted from the movie:

Most of Twitter seems to be speculating on whether Rey or Ren fully embraces the dark side.

Some simply cannot wait until December:

how am I supposed to wait until december for star wars the last jedi ??? pic.twitter.com/9fM0OFiFXA — ً (@havanaswift) October 10, 2017

So unbelievably excited for the new Star Wars #TheLastJedi — Owen Rodgers (@owenrodgers) October 10, 2017

Even some original Star Wars fanatics, who are not fans of the newer films in the franchise, are excited about the next installment:

Wookie fans are smitten with these new creatures:

If Porg Pogs aren't a thing by the end of the day, Disney is missing out on a gold mine.#TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/Mff5zPyNlx — Hello Ween (@chrismarciano) October 10, 2017

Star Wars, please for the love of the force, Rey better not go to the dark side. She’s our last hope! Our last Jedi! (Unless that means Luke; come on, December 15!)

Better yet, Kylo Ren rejoins the Jedi? What? Some people seem to think so:

And yes, “The Last Jedi“ just might prove to be the greatest of all the Star Wars movies:

Tell us what you think?

Watch: Star Wars The Last Jedi Trailer #1

Watch: Star Wars The Last Jedi Trailer #2

