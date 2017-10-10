Attention, parents: Massive recall of Playtex kid plates underway

Playtex has recalled 5.5 million kid bowls and plates used for imaginary play or real mealtimes because of a potential choking hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the tableware is covered by a clear plastic layer over drawings that could peel or bubble and end up in a child’s mouth.

The company cited 11 cases in which plastic was found in a child’s mouth and four in which a child choked on it. There have been 372 instances of the layer bubbling or peeling.

Parents should stop using the plates and take them away from children.

Sold as set or individual pieces

Feature a non-slip bottom and a colored rim, the plates were sold at Babies R Us, Target, Walmart and Amazon from October 2009 through October 2017. They are adorned with princesses, superheros, giraffes, superheros and more.

Playtex is written on the bottom of the plates and bowls. The tableware sold for $2.50 per plate or bowl or $15 as part of a “Toddler Mealtime Set.”

About 3.6 million plates and bowls were sold in the U.S. and about 1.9 million were sold in Canada.

How to reach Playtex

Playtex is asking consumers to contact the company for a full refund.

Call 888-220-2075.

888-220-2075. Visit playtexproducts.com and click “Recall.”

