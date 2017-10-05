Mom wrecks kid’s art, but teaches us all valuable life lesson

Managing perfectionists is hard. Especially when it’s your kid.

And when YOU are the cause of an imperfection in that person’s life. We all know the feeling, right?

Katie McLaughlin, mother behind the Pick Any Two blog, wrote beautifully about dealing with that exact experience.

Her son wanted to cut paper hearts, then decorate them with glitter for his four grandparents on Grandparents Day.

Long story short: The son took forever, and she got impatient. When he finally finished, she failed to lay the hearts flat and the glittery glue goodness had “dripped and run and smudged.”

Understandably, she contemplated what most parents probably would in this situation.

Does she:

Blame it on the cat?

Simply ignore it, and hope he forgets?

Fess up?

Spoiler: She fessed up, but not because she thinks she’s a better parent than anybody else.

McLaughlin explains it sweetly:

“Our kids make us better people, and with them in the picture, neither of those (first two) options were ever really options to me.”

Basically, it was important for her to apologize because she was careless about something her son poured his heart into, she explained.

“I did not treat his efforts with the care they deserved,” she said.

Reaction to the news

But let’s not get carried away. It’s not like he was an angel and magically forgave her immediately.

He’s human. So of course he was upset and cried, which McLaughlin admitted made her feel uncomfortable.

But then? He got straight to work and fixed the hearts.

And in the end, he liked his new project even more.

“Look, Mommy, it’s a beautiful oops!” he said.

To read the entire story, click here.

