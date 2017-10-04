Michigan dad builds daughters two-story dream playhouse

If you haven’t seen the $30,000 playhouse a Michigan dad built for his two daughters by now, it’s probably because you didn’t realize it was a playhouse.

Because. uh.. well…

It pretty much just looks like a regular home.

Actually, scratch that.

It’s a beautiful home! The exterior looks like it was designed by Chip and Joanna Gaines from “Fixer Upper,” for heaven’s sake.

*Moment of silence for “Fixer Upper” ending after Season 5, please*

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It has beautiful navy blue wood paneling, white trim and yellow flowers edging the porch. Plus, a rock wall, slide and a swing-type deal.

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the All The Moms email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

And. GET. THIS.

The dad is not even done!

Nope.

Adam Boyd “finished” the project in August after working on it for about a year, the Detroit Free Press reported, but now he plans to add a zip line connecting from the top floor of the playhouse to a tree in the backyard.

Ugh, I’m just a tad jealous if you couldn’t tell.

I mean, let’s be real. As a recent college grad living on a shoestring budget, I would freakin’ LOVE for my dad to just casually build me a home in the backyard.

Like I said, just a tad jealous.

In all seriousness, though, what a cool dad! He reportedly spent hours after work and on weekend building the house, and apparently his older daughter helped him along the way, too.

I would have thought a separate house as large as this would have led to more family separation. If I were those kids, I’d never come home! But it seems the whole family likes to hang out there now.

Plus, there’s no tech in the playhouse. It’s a place for kids to be kids, Boyd said.

To read the extended story by Ashley Zlatopolsky, visit the Detroit Free Press.

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

READ MORE:

American Girl pop-up stores return for holiday 2017’s must-have dolls

Parents, don’t fret about Toys ‘R’ Us woes yet

Amazon’s Top 25 toys for the 2017 holidays. Yes, already!

Rejoice! Hulu is now streaming ‘Boy Meets World’ and ‘Dinosaurs’