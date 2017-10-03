Celebrity mom quotes: The funny, the ugly and everything in between

Celebrities are constantly critiqued for how “out of touch” they are, but it’s kind of funny how spot on they can be when it comes to parenting.

Here are some of AlltheMoms.com‘s favorite quotes from celebrity moms.

Jennifer Garner

“Sure, I lost the dream of dancing with my husband at my daughter’s wedding. But if you see your kids love someone so purely and wholly, then you’re going to be friends with that person.” “You have to have faith that while your kids can seem to be selfish and concerned only about the word ‘mine’… they are watching you really carefully. If you care about other people, they will too.”

Sheryl Crow:

“Wyatt [my adopted son] is definitely all mine. Little souls find their way to you whether they’re from your womb or someone else’s.”

Diane Keaton:

“Motherhood is the most completely humbling experience I’ve ever had. It puts you in your place, because it really forces you to address the issues that you claim to believe in — and if you can’t stand up to those principles when you’re raising a child, forget it.”

Nicole Kidman:

“My instinct is to protect my children from pain. But adversity is often the thing that gives us character and backbone. It’s always been a struggle for me to back off and let my children go through difficult experiences.”

Kate Winslet:

“There’s something really empowering about going, ‘Hell, I can do this! I can do this all!’ That’s the wonderful thing about mothers, you can because you must, and you just DO.”

Amy Poehler:

“There is an unspoken pact that women are supposed to follow. I am supposed to act like I constantly feel guilty about being away from my kids. (I don’t. I love my job.) Mothers who stay at home are supposed to pretend they are bored and wish they were doing more corporate things. (They don’t. They love their job.)”

Blake Lively:

“You never know when you’re gonna get crapped on or when you’re gonna get a big smile or when that smile immediately turns into hysterics. It might be like living with a drug addict.”

Olivia Wilde:

“The gift of motherhood is the selflessness that it introduces you to, and I think that’s really freeing.”

Jennifer Lopez:

“I’ve learned something about kids — they don’t do what you say; they do what you do.”

Tina Fey:

“It’s changed how I look at the jobs that I take … that’s why I started taking more family-friendly things. Everything is a means to the end, which is my kids. Everything.”

Margaret Stohl:

“Everything I do, I do for my girls. Everything I write, I imagine handing off to my girls to read. Strong girls, smart girls, powerful girls – that’s what I know and what I write.”

Sandra Bullock:

“Once he leaves that house and I’m not with him, it’s his life and how he approaches it is his decision. But I want to know that I did the best I could as his mom to educate him on the ugliness in the world, and also the beauty.”

Jemima Kirke:

“A lot of women see themselves like Mr. Potato Heads. Like, if they could take this part away, if they could eliminate this part, they would look better. They don’t see themselves as a package. They see themselves as pieces.”

Gwen Stefani:

“Meditation is my thing. But I’m not going to lie: sometimes I go into my closet and lock the door so no one can find me.”

Christina Applegate:

“Sometimes I stand there going, ‘I’m not doing any of this right!’ And then I get this big man belch out of her and I go, ‘Ah, we accomplished this together.'”

Eva Mendes:

“I’ve learned that it’s way harder to be a baby. For instance, I haven’t thrown up since the ’90s and she’s thrown up twice since we started this interview.”

Chrissy Teigen:

“No one told me I would be coming home in diapers, too.”

Drew Barrymore:

“My favourite thing about being a mom is just what a better person it makes you on a daily basis. Every morning when I wake her up, the endgame is, ’Can I get her to smile?’ And that puts me in a good mood. It’s definitely a different way to live—and a much better one.”

Gwyneth Paltrow:

“I never understand why mothers judge other mothers, like, ‘What do you mean you didn’t breastfeed? What do you mean you didn’t do this?’ It’s like, ‘Can’t we all just be on each other’s side?'”

Claire Danes:

“Being a mom is incredibly challenging but we still feel a pressure to talk about it in very romantic terms. We all have that resentment at times and anxiety about being trapped by the role, that responsibility. And then chemically it can run riot…and there’s no ‘off’ button.”

Kim Kardashian:

“It is an adjustment trying to balance a career and motherhood for sure, but the key is to prioritize. You become more selective and work on projects that are so meaningful because you want every other waking moment spent with your family. You have to remember though to make time for yourself.”

Kate Hudson:

“Sometimes I feel like a bad mom … Some days I feel like I should win best mom of the day award, and some days I find myself doing strange things that don’t have any real purpose, in faraway corners in my house, and I realize I am literally and deliberately hiding from my children.”

Christina Aguilera:

“There are two sides to me, which I like to keep very separate. There is a performing Christina, and then there’s me as a mom. It’s important for me to wear these different hats so I don’t bring work home with me… The best thing is seeing my children’s smiles every day — knowing that they are happy makes me happy.”

Alicia Keys:

“Being a parent has made me more open, more connected to myself, more happy, and more creative. I’m more discerning in what I do and how I do it. It’s just made me a better person all the way around.”

