American Girl pop-up stores return for holiday 2017's must-have dolls

American Girl has brought back its temporary stores in select cities across the country for this year’s holiday shopping.

The pop-up locations allow parents a more personal play-date option with little ones over online shopping. The American Girl stores always offer plenty of distractions, and the holidays will feature a stream of crafting and organized events to occupy a child’s time so parents can surreptitiously purchase a gift.

This year’s temporary sites

City and mall:

  • Austin, Texas (The Domain)
  • Detroit, Mich. (12 Oaks Mall)
  • Indianapolis, Ind. (The Fashion Mall at Keystone)
  • Portland, Ore. (Washington Square Mall)
  • Raleigh, N.C. (Crabtree Valley Mall)
  • Pittsburgh, Penn. (Ross Park Mall), which is set to open Oct. 7
  • Salt Lake City, Utah (City Creek Center), through-Jan. 28.

All stores are to remain open through Jan. 28.

