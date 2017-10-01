American Girl pop-up stores return for holiday 2017's must-have dolls

American Girl has brought back its temporary stores in select cities across the country for this year’s holiday shopping.
The pop-up locations allow parents a more personal play-date option with little ones over online shopping. The American Girl stores always offer plenty of distractions, and the holidays will feature a stream of crafting and organized events to occupy a child’s time so parents can surreptitiously purchase a gift.
This year’s temporary sites
City and mall:
- Austin, Texas (The Domain)
- Detroit, Mich. (12 Oaks Mall)
- Indianapolis, Ind. (The Fashion Mall at Keystone)
- Portland, Ore. (Washington Square Mall)
- Raleigh, N.C. (Crabtree Valley Mall)
- Pittsburgh, Penn. (Ross Park Mall), which is set to open Oct. 7
- Salt Lake City, Utah (City Creek Center), through-Jan. 28.
All stores are to remain open through Jan. 28.
