American Girl pop-up stores return for holiday 2017's must-have dolls

American Girl has brought back its temporary stores in select cities across the country for this year’s holiday shopping.

The pop-up locations allow parents a more personal play-date option with little ones over online shopping. The American Girl stores always offer plenty of distractions, and the holidays will feature a stream of crafting and organized events to occupy a child’s time so parents can surreptitiously purchase a gift.

This year’s temporary sites

City and mall:

Austin, Texas (The Domain)

Detroit, Mich. (12 Oaks Mall)

Indianapolis, Ind. (The Fashion Mall at Keystone)

Portland, Ore. (Washington Square Mall)

Raleigh, N.C. (Crabtree Valley Mall)

Pittsburgh, Penn. (Ross Park Mall), which is set to open Oct. 7

Salt Lake City, Utah (City Creek Center), through-Jan. 28.

All stores are to remain open through Jan. 28.

