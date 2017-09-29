Rejoice! Hulu is now streaming 'Boy Meets World' and 'Dinosaurs'

Hey, ’90s fans, REJOICE!

I don’t remember the last time I was so happy before 10 a.m. on a Friday.

In addition to free coffee, courtesy of National Coffee Day, Sept. 29 also marks the day Hulu announced it would start streaming:

“Boy Meets World”

“Home Improvement”



“Dinosaurs”

In a statement on its website, Hulu said these three titles would be joining the list of newly offered hit ’90s TV shows “Full House,” “Family Matters,” “Step by Step,” “Perfect Strangers” and “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper.”

YES. All these shows come out today. And it’s just in time for the 30th anniversary of “Full House” and 25th of “Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper.”

If you haven’t canceled your plans and your kids’ soccer practice, GET ON IT, CRAZY!

I think I can speak for most Americans when I say “Boy Meets World” characters’ journeys very much felt like an integral part of our generation’s coming of age.

When Disney announced spinoff show “Girl Meets World,” we were all excited.

YES, today’s youth will get a slice of the heaven that is Corey and Topanga’s love story!

But let’s be honest, anyone who has actually seen the spinoff knows it just simply can’t stack up.

That’s OK; “Boy Meets World” will always conquer.

And “Home Improvement?”

Well, if you didn’t know, it was largely adapted from Tim Allen’s stand-up comedy series, and until now, it had never been available on a streaming service.

Did I mention canceling your plans, yet?

As for “Dinosaurs,” the family sitcom covered issues like environmentalism and endangered species. According to Hulu’s statement, the show is still brought up today in many cultural references.

Like I said… best day ever!

Now grab your jammies and brew some coffee. It’s time for a sitcom marathon!

