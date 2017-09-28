Mom's photo of mint-condition car seats after crash goes viral

Talk about a complete miracle.

A Lancaster, Penn., woman on Facebook and her two sons have some overachieving angels watching over them.

That, plus some amazing car seats.

Jenna Casado Rabberman was heading home from preschool with her 6-week-old and 3-year-old sons when they stopped to pick up some milk, she said in her Facebook post on Sept. 26.

Suddenly, she was hit by another car. The post shows her SUV to be totaled.

But somehow, the two car seats, which were placed in front of the wrecked 2015 Honda CR-V (the family’s “Yoshi”), went completely unharmed.

Rabberman said the seats will be replaced, but they still look brand new.

Most importantly, she took the experience as an opportunity to educate her friends and family on how car seats, if used properly, can save lives.

“THIS is why you buckle your kids into their car seats correctly every SINGLE time. Even when they scream because the straps are tight. Even when they complain about the chest clip or being rear facing.”

Rabberman never thought this would happen to her, and if she had not taken the extra time to buckle her boys in correctly, the paramedics said “it could have been very different.”

She later updated her original post to add information about the two rear-facing car seats:

Chicco Keyfit 30 Infant Car Seat and Base.

Graco Children’s Products 4ever Convertible Car Seat.

While she never expected her story to be shared with so many people, Rabberman did have one last piece of advice.

“Hopefully it will save a life by making someone think twice about buckling their child in.”

