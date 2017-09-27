These hysterical Twitter confessions will get you to Friday

I don’t know how these hysterical twitter hashtag trends get started, but Lordy, am I glad they do!

Today, the tags #ConfessToSomethigStupid and #IDeserveACupcakeFor are trending, and they’re painfully relatable.

This is just the funny pick-me-up we could all use on #HumpDay, amiright?

So sit back and relax LAUGH

Just discovered my underwear is on inside out. #ConfessToSomethingStupid — Birdini (@thebirdini) September 27, 2017

I mean let’s be honest though … sometimes you do it intentionally when you’ve run out of clean laundry.

#IDeserveACupcakeFor Working on my road rage issues in the grocery store.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? — Cassandra (@More2Cassandra) September 27, 2017

Amen to that!

Whenever I see something moving on its own or about to fall, I pretend to use the Force to stop/move it. #ConfessToSomethingStupid — Migs Methinks (@MigsMethinks) September 27, 2017

Wait, is that not what everyone does?

#IDeserveACupcakeFor no particular reason other than I want one. — Keebler Sidejob (@kauffeemann) September 27, 2017

Now this person’s talking my language.

I once stopped at a stop sign and waited for it to turn green… #ConfessToSomethingStupid — Jodi (@JodiDragonfly) September 27, 2017

We’ve all had those days Jodi Dragonfly, we all had those days…

RIGHT?! I’d gladly go back to homework and dance classes.

When you trip up on the stairs and feel like you've broken your leg then pretend you're not in pain or embarrassed #ConfessToSomethingStupid — Rana Barker (@RanaBarker) September 27, 2017

Or when you trip anywhere, for that matter.

#IDeserveACupcakeFor finding two socks that match! — Sandra (@ringgoldsandra) September 27, 2017

You know, Sandra? It’s not cool to prop yourself up by putting us all down. #mismatchedsocksrocks

I dropped a ring in the toilet when I was 6 & I cried until the teacher got it out for me…I never wore it again #ConfessToSomethingStupid — o||v|a (@OliviaWhittaker) September 27, 2017

BLESS this teacher.

Loved this image from @mamatoga a few years ago and couldn't help but share right now. #confesstosomethingstupid pic.twitter.com/Cd6g9VPYHm — StemCyte Cord Blood (@StemCyte) September 27, 2017

Mama Toga, many kids can read. BE CAREFUL NOT TO GIVE AWAY THE SECRETS.

When you have to kill the spider instead of simply leaving the house because your toddler is sleeping, you're a mom. #momlife #momsohard pic.twitter.com/9wJIBeJ6F9 — fromcoffeetillwine (@700smiles) September 27, 2017

