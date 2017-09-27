Got $1.25 million? Love energy efficiency and tech? You'll love this

Wow. wow. wow.

The Wisconsin woman who won HGTV’s smart home in Scottsdale, Ariz., is selling it, and we’re quite confused.

How on earth could anyone give up this beautiful home?

Let’s review, for a second

This house (now being sold for $1.25 million) came fully equipped with:

motion-activated toilets

a tub fitted out with sound waves

a bed connected to sleep apps

solar-activated skylights

tablet-controlled video security

The home’s about 3,300 square feet with three bedrooms and four bathrooms and located in a wealthy part part of town,

See inside the house:

Click for a larger view.

Credit: Thomas Hawthorne/Azcentral.com Credit: Thomas Hawthorne/Azcentral.com Credit: Thomas Hawthorne/Azcentral.com Credit: Thomas Hawthorne/Azcentral.com Credit: Thomas Hawthorne/Azcentral.com Credit: Thomas Hawthorne/Azcentral.com

Whether or not winner Stacy Bolder’s home will be sold with all the perks she received with it is unknown. Around her 40th birthday, when she won the home, she was also gifted $100,000 from Quicken Loans and a hybrid Mercedes.

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the All The Moms email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

Just let that jealousy bask for a second.

Our best guess is Bolder got one look at the tax bills that were tacked onto it and ran for her life.

What happens now? Well, I suppose whoever can fork over the dough will be livin’ the high life.

For the rest of us peasants, it’s back to flushing our own toilets and trying to sleep without the assistance of top-notch technology.

This story was adapted from an article by Catherine Reagor on azcentral.com.

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

MORE FROM TAYLOR SEELY:

‘Fixer Upper’ is ending after Season 5, and we all need a big hug

There’s nothing wrong with your ‘weirdest’ pregnancy questions

Cheap and easy DIY Halloween costumes for you or your kid

Best wines to pair with your kids’ snacks, from Goldfish to Cheerios