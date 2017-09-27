USA Today

The dining room in HGTV's smart home in Scottsdale, Ariz. in 2017.

Got $1.25 million? Love energy efficiency and tech? You'll love this

Wow. wow. wow.

The Wisconsin woman who won HGTV’s smart home in Scottsdale, Ariz., is selling it, and we’re quite confused.

How on earth could anyone give up this beautiful home? 

Let’s review, for a second

This house (now being sold for $1.25 million) came fully equipped with:

  • motion-activated toilets
  • a tub fitted out with sound waves
  • a bed connected to sleep apps
  • solar-activated skylights
  • tablet-controlled video security

The home’s about 3,300 square feet with three bedrooms and four bathrooms and located in a wealthy part part of town,

See inside the house:

Click for a larger view.

The exterior view of HGTV's smart home in Scottsdale, Ariz. in 2017.
Credit: Thomas Hawthorne/Azcentral.com
The living room of HGTV's smart home in Scottsdale, Ariz. in 2017.
Credit: Thomas Hawthorne/Azcentral.com
The dining room in HGTV's smart home in Scottsdale, Ariz. in 2017.
Credit: Thomas Hawthorne/Azcentral.com
A closet in HGTV's smart home in Scottsdale, Ariz. in 2017.
Credit: Thomas Hawthorne/Azcentral.com
The backyard patio view of HGTV's smart home in Scottsdale, Ariz. in 2017.
Credit: Thomas Hawthorne/Azcentral.com
The view of the pool of HGTV's smart home in Scottsdale, Ariz. in 2017.
Credit: Thomas Hawthorne/Azcentral.com

Whether or not winner Stacy Bolder’s home will be sold with all the perks she received with it is unknown. Around her 40th birthday, when she won the home, she was also gifted $100,000 from Quicken Loans and a hybrid Mercedes.

Just let that jealousy bask for a second. 

The winner of HGTV's Scottsdale smart home is now selling it for $1.25 million.

Credit: Giphy

Our best guess is Bolder got one look at the tax bills that were tacked onto it and ran for her life.

The winner of HGTV's Scottsdale smart home is now selling it for $1.25 million.

Credit: Giphy

What happens now? Well, I suppose whoever can fork over the dough will be livin’ the high life.

For the rest of us peasants, it’s back to flushing our own toilets and trying to sleep without the assistance of top-notch technology.

The winner of HGTV's Scottsdale smart home is now selling it for $1.25 million.

Credit: Giphy

This story was adapted from an article by Catherine Reagor on azcentral.com.

