Popular jogging strollers recalled because babies could fall out

A popular jogging stroller has been recalled because the front wheel could break, causing a fall risk for babies.

Delta Enterprise, the makers of J is Jeep strollers, received four reports of the leg bracket breaking and one report of a child falling and receiving cuts and bruises, according to the Consumer Product and Safety Commission.

Delta filed a notice with the commission this week, announcing it would recall about 28,000 jogging strollers. The strollers are designed for “cross-country all-terrain jogging.”

Sold at Target, Walmart

The strollers were sold at Target and Walmart between August 2015 and August 2016 for $130 to $160.

Check the commission’s website for a list of model numbers being recalled.

The recall strollers can be identified by a model number and a lot number on the Delta children label with a blue heart at the left bottom frame support.

How to reach Delta Enterprise

Delta urges consumers with questions about the J is for Jeep stroller to contact the company:

Call 800-377-3777 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

800-377-3777 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Email recall@deltachildren.com.

recall@deltachildren.com. Visit deltachildren.com and click on “Help Center” and then “Recall Center” for more information.

