Crayola is drawing criticism, literally

Who could possibly be mad at Crayola?
Lots of people, it seems, since the crayon and art supplies giant announced their new blue crayon color on September 14:
‘Bluetiful‘.
What’s wrong with that name? We already have Tickle Me Pink, Razzmatazz fucshia, Fuzzy Wuzzy brown and Inchworm green. It’s a play on words. It’s fun. It aims to be memorable.
But critics say it’s teaching children incorrect grammar and spelling.
No puns for you!
Like this woman, Julie Loiseau, who said Crayola fails on two counts:
Her tweet elicited hundreds of replies on Twitter criticizing her stance. Like this one from Erin Kimmett, who points out that kids aren’t learning colors from what crayons are called anyway.
But people like Jenna Bruce seem concerned that crayon colors are actually pretty important to helping kids learn.
Where’s the pizzazz?
Some critics weren’t mad at Crayola over the spelling. They objected on grounds of lack of creativity:
Or this man, who seems to be an enemy of portmanteaus:
Clapping back at the critics
Julia Aguilar just wants the outrage machine to stop for a minute:
Mike Isenberg wants people to know the TRUTH.
Not everyone has the blues
Mild controversy aside, the new color was met with mostly bluetiful comments.
Crayola critics, can we just agree to disagree? I seriously doubt my tiny humans care what the new blue is named while they’re just coloring sky.
Bluetiful replaces the yellow Dandelion, which Crayola retired earlier this year.
You can discover Crayola’s 248 current colors here.
Watch: Critics condemn Crayola for new ‘Bluetiful’ crayon color.
Like All the Moms?
READ MORE:
Did your children’s school fail this distracted-driving report card?
Kids and chores: If they can walk, they can do chores.
When loved ones pass, makeup holidays to celebrate them.
Comments