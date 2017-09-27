Crayola is drawing criticism, literally

Who could possibly be mad at Crayola?

Lots of people, it seems, since the crayon and art supplies giant announced their new blue crayon color on September 14:

‘Bluetiful‘.

What’s wrong with that name? We already have Tickle Me Pink, Razzmatazz fucshia, Fuzzy Wuzzy brown and Inchworm green. It’s a play on words. It’s fun. It aims to be memorable.

But critics say it’s teaching children incorrect grammar and spelling.

No puns for you!

Like this woman, Julie Loiseau, who said Crayola fails on two counts:

Of thousands Eng & foreign words for new blue hue, @Crayola mangles real word, fails at teaching kids color name AND spelling. #bluetiful

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? — Julie Loiseau (@julie_loiseau) September 15, 2017

Her tweet elicited hundreds of replies on Twitter criticizing her stance. Like this one from Erin Kimmett, who points out that kids aren’t learning colors from what crayons are called anyway.

"Flowers are red and green leaves are green.." Aren't you an artist? Most kids using crayons see all the blues as BLUE. — Erin Kimmett (@kimmett_erin) September 25, 2017

But people like Jenna Bruce seem concerned that crayon colors are actually pretty important to helping kids learn.

Beautiful is already difficult to spell for many kids.@Crayola just made it more confusing. #bluetiful — JennaBruce 🌿🐟 (@botfish) September 16, 2017

Where’s the pizzazz?

Some critics weren’t mad at Crayola over the spelling. They objected on grounds of lack of creativity:

But srsly, what was @Crayola thinking? #Bluetiful does not justify the color. It sounds ordinary not the most gorgeous rich vibrant blue. — Allison W. (@zelzega) September 21, 2017

Or this man, who seems to be an enemy of portmanteaus:

Clapping back at the critics

Julia Aguilar just wants the outrage machine to stop for a minute:

Guys, we live in a day and age where people are offended by THE NAME OF A CRAYON COLOR. I literally can't even. #bluetiful — Julia Aguilar (@justicehoney) September 16, 2017

Mike Isenberg wants people to know the TRUTH.

Some people are upset that the new #Crayola color, #bluetiful, is a made-up word. They're all made up words. pic.twitter.com/oTutzvInEA — Mike Isenberg (@NerdsRead) September 16, 2017

Not everyone has the blues

Mild controversy aside, the new color was met with mostly bluetiful comments.

When will #bluetiful be available in stores? 💙 — Jade ϟlytherin (@JadeSlytherin) September 26, 2017

Crayola critics, can we just agree to disagree? I seriously doubt my tiny humans care what the new blue is named while they’re just coloring sky.

Bluetiful replaces the yellow Dandelion, which Crayola retired earlier this year.

You can discover Crayola’s 248 current colors here.

Watch: Critics condemn Crayola for new ‘Bluetiful’ crayon color.

